St. Olaf College on Thursday announced the suspension of 17 students who participated in an off-campus party last week and didn't wear masks as required.
In a Thursday message sent to students, college President David Anderson wrote that 50 students also need to quarantine for two weeks because the party took place before many of them moved on campus.
“We have since learned that too many people congregated in the space, masks were not worn, physical distancing was not observed, and the predictable results ensured,” Anderson said. “This is the kind of reckless behavior that will put an end to our in-person semester, and it must stop. At least one of the students who attended the party was infected with COVID-19 and exposed several students. Others in attendance exposed innocent students, like roommates, who are now having to pay a costly price for others’ poor choices.”
Anderson noted that as of Thursday morning, eight St. Olaf students out of 3,055 students tested so far for COVID-19 have tested positive — 0.3%.
“A heartfelt thank you to all of you who exercised care for yourselves and for others this summer so that we could begin the academic year with such a low positivity rate,” Anderson said.
Classes at the Northfield campus began Thursday, three weeks ahead of schedule. College officials moved the semester up so students could finish before Thanksgiving and the heart of the typical flu season.