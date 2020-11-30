A Northfield resident is alleging the city failed to meet state environmental and public notice requirements in approving a more than 2-mile power line project.
The lawsuit, filed Nov. 16 in Rice County District Court by Mark Fischer, relates to a three-phase Xcel Energy power line project currently in the second phase. Second phase work is expected to include the installation of the power line close to an apartment building on Seventh and strip mall on West Seventh and Water; north along the east bank of the Cannon River, through Ames Park; across Hwy. 3 and then directly over an office building and the restored Northfield Depot on either side of West Second Street. Plans call for the second phase of the project to be completed by the end of the year. The city had 20 days to respond to the lawsuit after the filing.
Fisher states a project notice was not provided to impacted landowners until Oct. 28, one week after the permit was granted and nine days after Xcel applied for a permit. He alleges no notice was of the replacement of existing poles with taller ones and the reconfiguring and reconducting the electrical line along Seventh Street was given. According to the complaint, work had already begun on the project by the time the permit was signed by city Engineering Technician Nate Becker Oct. 21.
According to the complaint, the city failed to complete a necessary environmental review as required by the Minnesota Environmental Policy Act for any project “where there is potential for significant environmental effects resulting from any major governmental action.” The complaint also states the permit application “was accepted with no apparent disclosure of the project specifications, the potential human and environmental impacts, and no record or opportunity for the public to participate in building a record for the city’s decision.”
Fischer is seeking to prevent the city from “further impairing, polluting or destroying the city footprint of the full multi-part power line upgrade.” He said there has been no review by the city’s Planning Commission and City Council, “and there has been no ... evidence, no development of a record supporting issuance of a permit, and no findings of fact supporting issuance of the permit.” He is calling for the city to submit a more detailed application with project specifications, an environmental review and public process where the community and impacted landowners can raise their concerns.
According to the complaint, the project will require removing “many trees and the installation of taller poles that extend above the existing tree-line changing, destroying the watershed and affecting aesthetics of the neighborhood.” Fischer states the project will also remove the water control benefits of large trees in a wet and low area on East Seventh Street where most residents require sump pumps.
Property values and marketability could also be negatively affected, the complaint states.
The first part of the power line project was from Wall Street to Fifth Street and Prairie Avenue. Fischer’s lawyer, Red Wing-based lawyer Carol Overland, said the third phase includes connecting the power line project to the Second Street Substation.
“At this time, the power line, whether phase 1, or phase 1 and phase 2, is a power line to nowhere, a radial line that does not connect into the electrical grid,” the complaint states. “The solar project east of Northfield cannot interconnect through this power line until the multi-phased project is complete.”
The city of Northfield did not immediately reply to a request for comment.