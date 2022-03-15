Demolition of aging buildings surrounding the Rice County Law Enforcement Center appears more likely.
A committee has narrowed the recommended options for reusing county-owned land once the Sheriff’s Office moves to a new home. Both recommendations include demolishing multiple buildings, one which once was a storefront and offices for the Faribault Woolen Mill.
County commissioners did not object to demolition Tuesday before turning to discussion of what to do with the property once the buildings are gone.
It would cost nearly $7 million to rehab the former Woolen Mill building and six others, the Rice County Board of Commissioners learned at a workshop meeting Monday.
Demolishing the buildings and preparing the land for potential redevelopment would cost around $800,000, according to estimates developed by Wold Architects and Engineers.
A committee of county and city representatives reviewed four potential reuse plans and cost estimates prepared by Wold and is recommending the list be narrowed to two, according to County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick.
Both of the recommended options would repurpose the current Sheriff’s Office and Community Corrections building and demolish other structures, most of which are currently vacant or being used for county storage.
One option would look for a private developer to build an approximately 40,000-square-foot building along the northern edge of the site on Highway 60.
The second recommended option would leave it as open space for now. It could be sold for private development someday, or the county could use it for a new office or additional parking.
“Concept two allows you to wait until there’s a future need down the road,” Jacob Wollensak, of Wold Architects, told the commissioners.
The other options ruled out by the committee were the $7 million rehabilitation project or $1 million to demolish buildings and build a large new parking lot.
Multiple county commissioners expressed support Tuesday for moving forward toward demolition. Verdick said the next step will be hiring someone to evaluate what hazardous materials are in the buildings.
There was less consensus about what to do once the buildings are demolished. Commissioners weighed the benefits of promptly getting the property developed and generating tax revenues versus preserving the property for potential county offices or other county use if a need arises.
Commissioner Steve Underdahl said he’s leaning toward looking for a developer, because the county doesn’t have any near-term need for the property.
Commissioner Galen Malecha said he supports waiting.
“We need to look at 10 years down the road,” he said. “We can’t back ourselves into a corner.”
Other commissioners said there are pros and cons for both options and they need more time to decide.
“I think there’s a broader conversation the board needs to have about what we want to accomplish,” Commissioner Dave Miller said.