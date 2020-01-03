A couple who had been anticipating the arrival of their first child became the first to deliver a Northfield baby Wednesday at Northfield Hospital and Clinics.
Tove Mae Trebelhorn, a girl, was born by C-section weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces after a lengthy labor process at 9:12 p.m. New Year’s Day to parents Brendon and Caitlin Trebelhorn.
“It feels really good,” Caitlin said. “We waited a long time.”
The couple arrived at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve for induction and celebrated the evening with Welch’s grape juice.
“It was an interesting New Year’s Eve. Different than what we’ve had before. We played cards,” Caitlin said.
“Tried to keep it close to being a celebration,” Brendon added.
The couple have been together for 16 years and met in the fourth grade. They are both Northfield natives and 2006 Northfield High School graduates.
After briefly moving away, they returned to Northfield, and Caitlin works as a veterinarian in Dundas. Brendon is a store manager at Target.
Tove joins six boy cousins on Brendon’s side of the family and one girl and one boy cousin on Caitlin’s. They expect to return home Saturday.
Grandparents are David and Linda Hellmich and Scott and Kim Trebelhorn.