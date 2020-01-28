Over the course of his life and career, Prairie Creek Community School Director Simon Tyler has lived in two continents and traveled thousands of miles to help his family.
It’s safe to say he’s in the right place now.
Tyler, who was born in northern England and remains a Manchester United soccer fan, attended college at the University of New Castle where he did his undergraduate work in English literature. He taught at an elementary school from 1990 to 1997 in Manchester before moving to Minnesota after meeting his wife, Vickie, in Europe.
She had family who lived on farmland near Northfield. Today, the couple lives on the farm site.
“It was a big decision to move here,” Simon said. “We had two children of our own, aged 5 and 3, at the time we decided to move. Part of our thinking was to make the move to the United States while our children were at the beginning of the K-12 cycle so they could begin school here.”
Tyler transferred his teaching license to the U.S. and taught at a Minneapolis grade school from 1997-2002. He then shifted to Prairie Creek for the first time from 2002 to 2008. The chance allowed him to fulfill his desire to teach a progressive model, something he had been looking forward to doing since having a similar job in England.
Tyler, who described his first tenure at Prairie Creek as his favorite time as an educator, was interested in assuming a school leadership role and became Arcadia Charter School director from 2008-2011. During that time, Caroline Jones, the longtime leader of Prairie Creek, retired. The job suited for Tyler, who had been looking to once again lead elementary-aged students.
“You wear a number of hats,” he said of his current role. “You certainly oversee compliance, governance, financial management of the school. I have a lot of oversight of building and grounds, and of course my principal concern is leadership of the education program, ensuring that we are being true to our mission of a progressive, child-centered school.”
To Tyler, a progressive education includes creating a learning environment that supports a child’s academic progress, social emotional well-being and health and fostering an environment that allows the school to properly evaluate and measure success. He hopes the school’s small size and collaboration between grades allows for strong, trusting student-teacher relationships.
Classrooms are constantly involved in thematic study, which is centered around core social studies and science benchmarks. For example, older Prairie Creek students have studied climate change while younger children learn about the weather, and second- and third-graders undertake geology lessons. Students later conduct in-depth research projects and learn how to teach others about their projects through presentations.
“Our goal really is to know children really deeply and create an environment where the arts play a core value,” he said. “A lot of the curriculum is through an integrated value.”
One such example includes St. Olaf College students and Prairie Creek students working together this month on an original opera about the origin story of animals. The play took place Tuesday night. Under Tyler’s direction, the school also emphasizes hands-on outdoor learning with a strong focus on playtime.
“The small size, the multi-age model of a program enables us to forge very strong, trusting relationships with children, and once that culture of trust is established and there is an agency of student voice in place, then you create a place in which you can really allow children to explore their creativity,” Tyler said. “They are intrinsically motivated to learn, and I think because we have a flexible approach to learning opportunities, we’re able to take students into spaces where they can challenge themselves, where they can grow and really develop the skills of a lifelong learner.”
Strong relationships
Overseeing elementary students gives Tyler the chance to witness their intrinsic motivation to learn, be open-minded and put themselves out there in front of their classmates, something that older students are generally more self-conscious of.
Despite the difference Tyler makes in the lives of Prairie Creek students, he does not want them to remember him as much as other aspects of their early education.
“I’m very interested in their relationships they’ve had with their teachers and how they see their teachers informing their growth, because that’s where I think the strong relationships are,” he said.
The Tylers have raised three adult sons: Doboul Ruon, a South Sudanese student who they fostered while he was in high school, along with Jordan and Miles Tyler.
Prairie Creek School Board Chairman Ben Miller has known Tyler for nearly 10 years — since Miller’s daughter began attending Prairie Creek as a kindergartner. During his tenure, Tyler has navigated through an increase in state regulations relating to mandatory testing and goals.
“He’s done an excellent job to grow the school and navigate education challenges,” Miller said.
“It’s probably one of the best charter schools in the state, and we’re certainly fortunate to have him.”
To Miller, Tyler does a good job of working with teachers and parents in the community. He added Tyler is well-spoken and liked in the community.
“In brief, he’s done an excellent job of running the school and developing its reputation,” Miller said.
Northfield Public Schools is an authorizer for the charter school.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said Prairie Creek is “blessed” to have a leader like Tyler at the helm. To Hillmann, Tyler is an “incredible collaborator,” and a good person and leader.
“I consider him to be an exceptional educational leader,” he said.
Prairie Creek Board Member Bonnie Jean Flom agreed, calling Tyler “a transformational leader.”
“I see him as someone who inspires and motivates others,” she said. “He encourages creativity. Simon is an excellent communicator, both verbally and he writes family newsletters that are, I am sure, greatly appreciated by the parents of Prairie Creek.”
Flom said in addition to the relationships Tyler forms with staff and parents, it is also a joy to watch him speak with students. Flom, who was the Greenvale elementary principal in the 1980s and who has also served as a school leader in Bloomington, Faribault and Nerstrand, said Simon is one of the best she has seen.
“His greatest strength is that he sincerely cares, and that that is reflected in all that he does and any interactions that he has with parents, students and staff,” she said.