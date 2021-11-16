Area hockey fans hoping for upgrades to the city of Northfield’s outdoor rink may have to wait until decisions about the ice arena are solidified.
In the short term, City Council members last week said that they want to focus on improving rest rooms in city parks, particularly at Riverside Lions and Sechler.
The city had planned to spend about $185,000 on the outdoor rink at Babcock Park, but is instead looking to modernize rest rooms and ensure they meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
Additional rest rooms in city parks and upgrades to existing facilities is a need the city previously identified. But because they’re the responsibility of the city’s Parks Department and not considered a city building, they’re often overlooked as a capital need when it comes to long-term planning, said Mayor Rhonda Pownell.
The discussion, at the Tuesday, Nov. 9 council meeting, will be used to help guide a consulting firm hired to put together an updated Park and Recreation Capital Investment Plan for the city. The plan, according to a memo from Public Works Director David Bennett, “will look at the existing parks and recreation system needs both in replacing existing facilities and providing new amenities to meet the needs of the community and its visitors.”
While improvements to the 44-year old ice arena have been discussed for well over a decade and a 2018 referendum which sought to replace the aging facility with $21.2-million community center with two sheets of ice failed, the council hasn’t yet come up with a long-term plan for the arena. It tried again in early 2020 when it sought Legislative approval to impose a ½-cent sales tax.
The projected $13 million in revenue would have been used for projects within the Riverfront Corridor, including Riverwalk, Bridge Square and parks along the Cannon as well as sports and recreation facilities including Spring Creek and Sechler parks and FiftyNorth.
The city also wants to repair the roof at Memorial Park/pool/skateboard park and the ice arena. It had also hoped to replace refrigeration equipment and preserve related assets in the building.
But then came COVID, and no action was taken on the proposed legislation.
The needs, as the mayor pointed out, remain.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian agreed with Pownell, that rest rooms are a pressing need.
“Until we have a wider plan for hockey that our community deserves, I’m really loathe to put more resources into (the arena),” she said,
Bennett and City Administrator Ben Martig said they’ll look into whether the city could see some savings if rest room upgrades were done in several parks simultaneously.
Dog park, splash pad
When Suzie Nakasian looks at Memorial Park, she sees an opportunity. And for her, that opportunity is a second city dog park.
Nakasian, who says a number of area residents already use the southeast corner of the park as a spot where their dog can run, but without fencing noted it’s not as safe as it could be — or should be. Nakasian said she’s been told that about $11,000 for fencing is all it would take to put a dog park on that site
Councilor Jami Reister asked about plans for a splash pad at Memorial Park, a project which has the backing of a residents’ group.
And while Pownell supported the idea of an additional dog park, she asked for the council and city staff to think strategically in locating new amenities, ensuring that current projects don’t clash with future plans, such as a potential expansion of the city pool.
Bennett expects that discussions about a splash pad, a dog park, ball fields and more will be covered by the upcoming plan, set to be complete by mid-spring.