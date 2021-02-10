Northfield Public School Superintendent Matt Hillmann said he has “a strong feeling” that all district staff members will be able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses within the next eight days.
Hillmann made the announcement during a School Board meeting. As of late last month, 140 of the 630 district staff members had been vaccinated. Since then, 28 have been vaccinated through Rice County Public Health. On Feb. 4, Northfield Hospital and Clinics announced they would have 250 doses available for school staff Wednesday, Feb. 10. Hillmann added that some employees said they would not be vaccinated twice, allowing for more people to receive doses.
Hillmann attributed the quick pace of vaccinations to the district’s partnership with NH+C. Through the health system, Northfield Public Schools initially offered COVID-19 vaccines for Tier 1a workers including school nurses, health aides, special education teachers and educational assistants who work closely with children deemed vulnerable.
Following the initial tier, 1b employees, who are being vaccinated through the MDE school staff pilot program, include elementary and early learning program school staff working in an in-person model, bus drivers, school-aged child care workers and employees working in a hybrid learning model with serious underlying health conditions. Following that, middle, high school and Area Learning Center staff who are working in a hybrid-learning model and staff working primarily in settings where students are not regularly present and social distancing among adults will receive their first doses.
Officials consider vaccines to be a key component in keeping students learning in-person while ensuring school staff is safe from COVID-19.
Hillmann marveled at the pace the vaccines were developed and that all staff will be able to receive a vaccine despite a relatively small segment of the statewide population receiving COVID-19 doses. As of Tuesday, Feb. 8, approximately 10% of the statewide population had received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 3% have completed the vaccine series. Hillmann attributed the relative quick pace for educator vaccinations to a statewide focus on ensuring students can return to classrooms.
“We have been blessed in this,” he said.
Pre-K to second graders returned to in-person learning Jan. 19. Students in grades 3-5 returned Feb. 1, and those in grades 6-12 came back to hybrid learning Feb. 2.
The most-recent two-week Rice County infection rate was 43 per 10,000 residents, below the 50 per 10,000 level at which the state recommends exclusive distance learning. Hillmann, who has consulted with the Minnesota Department of Education during the process, said MDE welcomed the district’s approach after he described the “successful” safety protocols undertaken within the district last fall as students returned to school. Also, he noted most of the COVID-19 cases in Rice County are coming in the southern area.