Northfield radio icon Wayne Eddy retired last week after more than five decades behind the microphone. Eddy's had a hall of fame career that included interviews with some of the nation’s most prominent figures.
Eddy, 78, says it's time to step away from a job he loves to focus full-time on his battle with diabetes and the likelihood he'll lose a second leg to the condition.
The legacy Eddy leaves is tough to match.
Career plans began early
Eddy simulated his future broadcasting career as a child, sometimes imitating radio announcers and practicing their routines on a phone. One day while driving past Brown Institute in Minneapolis, he parked, went in, successfully auditioned and started broadcasting school. His first taste of the profession went well.
“It was the first time I really liked school and did very well,” he said. “Eventually I was asked by the state of Minnesota to do an accreditation inspection from my point of view.”
Eddy began his radio career at WTMB in Tomah, Wisconsin, in August 1964 where he did block programming, including segments on polkas, dinner music, farm reports and other matters. He then went to work in 1966 at KAUS in Austin, where he deejayed a rock ‘n’ roll program from 9 a.m. to noon, returning at 5 p.m. to do television weather.
“'Even if the weather isn’t sunny, Wayne is,' and they ran those ads with a picture of me and put them in the newspaper and the TV guide and things like that,” he said.
In August 1968, Eddy moved to Northfield and started KYMN. The radio station’s debut came at 10 a.m. Sept. 27, 1968 when Eddy signed on and played Fifth Dimension’s, “Up, Up and Away.” In the beginning, he was a jack of all trades, initially selling advertising while leading the morning show from 6 to 9 and serving as program, music, news and sports directors.
Eddy worked without a day off for several months as the station started before a sports director, news director and music director were hired. He then shifted to being a morning personality.
A well-known morning show program he hosted, Wake Up America, consisted of him calling telephone numbers people gave to him, frequently waking the person up. In one instance, he phoned a San Francisco resident who was speaking as the area was experiencing an earthquake. The noises caused by the earthquake were audible.
“That was fun and funny and serious,” Eddy said.
Then, Eddy, who sold his ownership in the radio station, was invited by now-Owner and General Manager Jeff Johnson to host a program from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., a gig that he has held ever since.
“It was my love,” Eddy said. “It’s what you do.”
For 35 years, Eddy participated in a turkey-calling contest on Thanksgiving Day. One year, former Gov. Harold Lavender phoned into the event and imitated a gobbling turkey, an event Eddy remembers well.
“That was a fun tradition that we did,” he said.
Over his career, Eddy met a number of prominent athletes and politicians, including former President Richard Nixon and Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Virtually every Minnesota governor since 1968, congressmen, and local senators and legislators have been guests on his show. On the sports side he has spoken with former Major League Baseball manager and player Billy Martin, Frank Quilici, former Vikings players Fran Tarkenton and Stu Voigt, Skip Boyum, Don Hill, Howard Cosell, Joe Namath, and others. He estimates he has conducted over 10,000 interviews, including 2,500 since he started in the 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. slot he retired from.
“Most of the people commented about the individual I interviewed,” he said. “Many people would say, ‘Who are you talking to tomorrow,’ and they all, the people I had contact with and talked to, they all wanted to know who it’s going to be and how that person measured in their judgment.”
Eddy strove to have personal interviews without straying into negativity.
“Everybody that I know would like to have had an interview the style I did it, of their grandparents or parents,” he said. “It’s just the way I like to do things, make people happy.”
A few days after Eddy retired, he sat in his former studio and described the many ways he enjoyed his job of more than five decades. Although he admits technological advancements made his job easier in later years, he still enjoyed the days of more tedious work.
“More than just talking on the radio, it’s all of the wonderful people you meet and interview and talk to,” he said of his favorite part of the position. “It’s almost an orchestration-type operation back in the days when I started, having to cue up three different turntables, reel-to-reel tapes, then cassette tapes, then CD’s. Today it’s relatively simple. There’s not very much to do.”
Before going on air, guests sometimes wondered how they would fulfill a two-hour interview but left pleased. Whether he was interviewing a CEO or someone making $10,000 per year, Eddy noticed all had personal stories and disappointments.
“It’s interesting,” Eddy said. “It’s just fun knowledge how other people have lived their lives and what they're doing with their lives and where they are going and where they’ve been. It’s a look into the world of Americans, of Minnesotans, of Northfielders. It’s just a constant new thing. Everybody’s different, and everybody is interesting. Period.”
KYMN News Director Teri Knight, who was hired as news director in 2011 after a brief stint at the station in the early 1990s, spoke highly of the impact has Eddy made.
“Always interesting, because he’s a character himself, really, who shared the characters of our community and the wider community,” she said.
“First, he does have an incredible voice. He also has a very unique way of getting people to open up and talk. That’s a gift.”
Eddy has served as a mentor for Johnson, KYMN owner and general manager, dating back to his start in radio in 1987. Johnson credits his mentor for growing the business and establishing KYMN as a local institution.
Eddy is expected to be back on air in a different, non-regular basis.
“I cannot even begin to describe his talent,” Johnson said. “He has a great voice, but beyond personality, presence of mind are also intangibles to making a great radio personality. Some have it, some don’t. I can’t even describe it, but Wayne’s got it.”
Eddy’s mark on Northfield goes far behind studio
Eddy’s career at KYMN is only a portion of the community work he has undertaken over the last five decades. He has co-chaired the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee several times and served as chairman. He rode in DJJD re-enactments for more than 25 years and helped start a number of events or additions to the celebration through the years.
He helped usher in the beer garden when he first started with the festival in 1968. Since then he has visited Northfield schools with members of the James-Younger Gang re-enactors, helped start the Raider Derby and assisted in putting on the car show.
He plans to stay on the Defeat of Jesse James Days Committee in 2020 for the 53rd year in a row. He also plans to participate in clubs and nonprofits. It's been suggested he write a book.
Eddy is in the Harding High School Hall of Fame, Dayton Bluff Hall of Fame, the Minnesota Sports Federation Hall of Fame, Nascar Elko Speedway Hall of Fame and Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He co-founded the Northfield Historical Society and was a founder of Friends United to Undergo Restoration Efforts (FUTURES), the organization that preceded the Historical Society.
Eddy, Gary Flaa and Chamber of Commerce Executive Clint Thill began the Ambassador program for the Chamber of Commerce.
“It was all about meeting people and making them feel comfortable,” Eddy said.
Eddy and his wife, Julie, have been married for 30 years. She is a financial manager in Owatonna. The couple has a daughter, Angel, and a 20-year-old granddaughter, Sydnee.
He admits feeling lost in the early stages of retirement as he faces health problems. His leg left has already been amputated due to diabetes, and he expects his right leg will eventually also have to be amputated.
“At the moment I feel kind of lost not going to work,” Eddy said. “I’ve gone to work every day of my life since I was 14, and radio for 55 years. To wake up and not have a microphone to hug feels bad. It’s not a pleasure to retire. When people say, ‘Congratulations,’ I accept it and the way they mean it, but in my heart I would wish that I was still doing radio.”