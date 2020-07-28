Contract negotiations continue between Northfield’s Economic Development Authority and the Riverwalk Market Fair Board of Directors, following the nonprofit’s decision last month to cancel this summer’s fair season to combat the spread of COVID-19.
In an email to the EDA in response to questions on the status of the market fair and why the board canceled the in-person events, Market Fair Chair Rick Hirsch said the fair board moved to a virtual format, the organization doesn’t need funding this year.
“We would welcome some additional support from the EDA to cover our loss for the year, but most importantly ... given the choice, would rather extend the contract and use our reserve to fund this year’s deficit,” Hirsch said.
In December 2018, the EDA agreed to establish a contract with the fair, providing $7,000 in funding in both 2019 and 2020. Last year, the fair was also given $3,000 in matching funding because the event’s revenue increased by at least $3,000 from the prior year. The weekly seasonal event draws crowds to Bridge Square each weekend and is considered one of the most well-known celebrations the community offers.
EDA Board member Britt Ackerman suggested letting the current contract expire, adding she believes the city shouldn’t tie its own hands in case another organization offers to fund the fair. She noted the contract was already slated to end this year, and that allowing the agreement to expire would still give the city time to form a new agreement with the nonprofit.
Fellow EDA Board member Jessica Peterson White, also a city councilor, said it is unlikely that another group would offer to help fund the market fair within the next year. She suggested the decision on a new contract could hinge on how big of an asset the board considers the nonprofit to be.
“I am unclear on that, to be honest,” she said.
Community Development Coordinator Mitzi Baker said the EDA could also support a modified 2021 contract that allows for a full or partial reopening of the in-person fair. However, with an unpredictable pandemic outlook, she said the contract might not be for the same amount, could only last for one year and be opened up for a competitive process involving different organizations presenting their business plans.
The EDA also discussed the status of the agreement during a meeting last month. Following the June discussion, the board sent the email to the market fair’s Board of Directors.
Board: In-person fair would have jeopardized public health
Responding to a question from the EDA on why the fair board found it couldn’t adhere to Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 guidance on gatherings and still operate the fair, Hirsch said the board “deliberated this for months,” and spent hours discussing the possibility.
“We wanted no part of the possibility of hurting or killing a member of the community or attendee,” Hirsch wrote. “Though we weighed the odds of that happening, never were the odds at zero, and we ethically and morally just couldn’t take that chance.”
He noted after attending a virtual seminar and consulting with a local legal council, “it was understood that, again, though it was a long shot, we could not totally protect the personal assets of the members of the board.”
Hirsch added the Board of Directors didn’t want to be the “police” of the market and ensure that vendors and attendees were properly masked, maintaining a safe social distance and washing their hands.
“Lastly, this is a market for the community and our out-of-town visitors,” Hirsch wrote. “It has a certain charm and ambiance that would be impossible to achieve with the guidelines that we would have to adhere to. After surveying our vendors, the consensus among them was that they agreed. We determined that our participation would be about one-third of normal, and that would just not be the market that we all know and love.”
Hirsch said vendors have positively responded to the online format as shown by their continued participation. The market fair’s Board of Directors has furloughed its manager and other associates, and reduced expenses to a minimum.
EDA Board member Enoch Blazis suggested a discussion on the history of the Market Fair and whether the nonprofit is heading in the right direction.
Striking a more supportive tone, EDA Board member and Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said it would be “premature” to allow the contract to expire and advised working with the nonprofit on how the market fair moves forward. To her, the fair board seemed to be acting in good faith in seeking a conversation with the city to help entrepreneurs expand their businesses by participating in the events.
“We’re in a really unique situation here, the whole country is, and nobody’s had to deal with a disease like this before,” Pownell said.
‘We should continue asking questions’
In the market fair’s response to the EDA, Hirsch said his board would welcome a joint work session in early 2021, and, per the agreement, will present a mid-year report via Zoom in August. He hopes the pandemic subsides and the Market Fair can reopen in May 2021 on Bridge Square.
Responding to Hirsch’s comments, Ackerman said it wasn’t clear to her that the nonprofit’s goal is to open next year.
EDA members expressed concern that the pandemic won’t lift by summer 2021 and wondered whether the market fair is prepared for that possibility. Ackerman wants to speak to the nonprofit about the market fair’s organizational capacity as uncertainty looms over whether the pandemic will significantly change before summer 2021.
Although very sympathetic to the market fair’s struggles, Peterson White said that based on the organization’s feedback to some of the EDA’s questions she’s uncertain that the market fair is sufficiently agile and adaptable. She said she is unaware of how the market fair’s online format is working.
“We should continue asking questions and urging this organization to build capacity in response to our continued investment,” she said.