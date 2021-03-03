Northfield city councilors appear ready to body-worn cameras for the city’s 24 sworn police officers.
The council considered approving a body camera policy during a March 2 meeting, but opted to wait until final budget numbers are available. The council could approve a four-year approximately $125,000 contract during a March 16 meeting. The body cameras are expected to cost approximately $1,000 per officer on an annual basis.
While other Rice County law enforcement agencies use the cameras, Northfield’s Police Department hasn’t had funding for them approved, despite repeated requests. This year, as the department and Police Chief Mark Elliott seek to have body cameras in place, Elliott is also asking for $40,000 for evidence/IT support, and the potential for a half- or full-time hire.
The council has contemplated the idea of adding body cameras over the previous months. During a February City Council meeting, members of a citizen-led police policy review task force unanimously recommended the department implement body cameras.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian, who in previous meetings indicated that she did not support the plan, now says she does, following the task force’s recommendation. Though she said she still doesn’t believe body cameras are needed, Nakasian added that introducing the devices is a good “proactive” measure.
The cameras, Elliot says, will increase community confidence in the work of police officers, instill trust in resident-police encounters, and allow for evidence to be recorded for later review in prosecutions, complaints and supervision. Most of the footage taken from body cameras is protected information under the Minnesota Data Practices Act. Body cameras will be required to be used in any police enforcement action.
Body cameras “have become the norm” and are mandated in several states. The cities of Farmington, Rosemount, Hastings, Red Wing, Faribault and the Rice County Sheriff's Office all have the cameras.
Councilor George Zuccolotto expressed disapproval of the plan, saying the way the policy was presented is “very troubling” and included a lack of willingness to accept public input. Though he acknowledged that body cameras are standard practices across the region, he called on fellow councilors to look beyond that and possibly see how they could rework police operations in a community known for its progressive politics.
To Zuccolotto, body cameras didn’t help to prevent the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Department custody last May, an incident that led to much debate about the role of police officers and accusations that law enforcement has been involved in ongoing racial bias against minorities. He also expressed concern that the council would have “no say” in how to change and the Police Department’s ongoing work with public safety policy and training company Lexipol leads to police "militarization" and privatization.
Though Councilor Jessica Peterson White said “no one at the meeting” thought body cameras would address any existing issues with the Police Department and admitted she had been initially skeptical of the plan, she called the devices “an important tool for police accountability.”
She said her previous concerns about potential civil rights violations when police are wearing body cameras have been addressed after “robust discussions,” and cited the support of body cameras from the American Civil Liberties Union and Black Lives Matter.
Fellow Councilor Jami Reister, echoing Peterson White’s statement about the need for police transparency and accountability, said though police have come under deserved scrutiny around the nation, she said NPD “is rooted in the community” and takes a good approach to serving the city.
Ness agreed.
“This is a really important move for us as a community,” he said.