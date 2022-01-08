No need to bring a sleeping bag for these nocturnal adventures; just a curiosity about local history.
Beginning this weekend, the Northfield Historical Society will host two sets of evening programs: one geared for adults and the other for families.
Cathy Osterman, executive director, said that, since the museum will be closed during weekdays until March and only open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during January and February, the Nights at the Museum events will be a way to continue to connect local history with visitors.
For adults, Late Night at the Museum happens on consecutive Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22, and twice in February on the 5th and 19th, from 7:30-9:00 p.m.
"This is an adults-only program that will challenge the way you think about Northfield," Osterman explains. "Attendees will have the chance to sip wine and mingle in the exhibit before the guided discussion begins. Everyone is encouraged to speak up and share their perspective throughout the program."
The cost is $10 per person and is limited to 30 people. Reservations are required by calling 507-645-9268.
She said the idea behind the moderator-led, open forum discussion was "to flip history on its head" and ask lots of "what if" questions about the famous bank robbery in Northfield.
The fun program for children, "Kids Night at the Museum," will be Jan. 29 and Feb. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. She said games and activities, such as playing with puzzles, chock board tablets and antique clothing in the Hideout Room will be available. Kids up to age 13 get in free with an accompanying, paying adult. Members are admitted free.
Since the COVID-19 restrictions forced the museum to close to the public for much of the last two years, Osterman said many children may not have had the opportunity to visit. Now is their chance to play with history.
Osterman, a history major herself at Bemidji State University, hopes the history programs offer attendees of all ages a personal, story-based relationship to the past.
"We hope to instill a sense of pride in and understanding of a place where they're living that just happens to be historically significant," she said.