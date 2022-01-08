No need to bring a sleeping bag for these nocturnal adventures; just a curiosity about local history.

Cathy Osterman museum Exec Director.jpg

Cathy Osterman has been the executive director of the Northfield Historical Society for the last four years of her 14 year career with NHS. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Beginning this weekend, the Northfield Historical Society will host two sets of evening programs: one geared for adults and the other for families. 

Three windows museum.jpg

The biggest hero of September 7, 1876 was Joseph Lee Heywood who died because he refused to open the bank vault for the robbers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

Cathy Osterman, executive director, said that, since the museum will be closed during weekdays until March and only open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during January and February, the Nights at the Museum events will be a way to continue to connect local history with visitors.

Museum bank vault.jpg

Inside the museum is the famous bank vault of the First National Bank of Northfield where robbers attempted a heist in 1876. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

For adults, Late Night at the Museum happens on consecutive Saturdays, Jan. 15 and 22, and twice in February on the 5th and 19th, from 7:30-9:00 p.m.

"This is an adults-only program that will challenge the way you think about Northfield," Osterman explains. "Attendees will have the chance to sip wine and mingle in the exhibit before the guided discussion begins. Everyone is encouraged to speak up and share their perspective throughout the program."

The cost is $10 per person and is limited to 30 people. Reservations are required by calling 507-645-9268.

She said the idea behind the moderator-led, open forum discussion was "to flip history on its head" and ask lots of "what if" questions about the famous bank robbery in Northfield.

kids room museum.jpg

Travis Farrington holds a history game and Cathy Osterman displays one of the many children's costumes available to try out on the Hideout Room of the museum.(Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Travis & Cathy museum.jpg

Travis Farrington and Cathy Osterman hope families will register to participate in the Kids Night at the Museum programs. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Travis Farrington collections manager museum.jpg

Travis Farrington, collections manager and museum operations assistant, stands in the corner of the centerpiece exhibit featuring artifacts from the 1876 Jesse James bank robbery. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com) 

The fun program for children, "Kids Night at the Museum," will be Jan. 29 and Feb. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. She said games and activities, such as playing with puzzles, chock board tablets and antique clothing in the Hideout Room will be available. Kids up to age 13 get in free with an accompanying, paying adult. Members are admitted free.

Since the COVID-19 restrictions forced the museum to close to the public for much of the last two years, Osterman said many children may not have had the opportunity to visit. Now is their chance to play with history. 

Osterman, a history major herself at Bemidji State University, hopes the history programs offer attendees of all ages a personal, story-based relationship to the past.

Museum store window.jpg

"No better time than the present to think about your past: reads the front window sign of the Northfield Historical Society. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)

"We hope to instill a sense of pride in and understanding of a place where they're living that just happens to be historically significant," she said. 

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

