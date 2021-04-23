St. Olaf College officials say the on-campus protocols they’ve implemented to limit the spread of the coronavirus have proven effective, and are allowing them to continue in-person classes. Across town, Carleton College is also maintaining in-person classes.
As of April 20, 25 people at St. Olaf were in isolation and 59 quarantined. Of the tests conducted over the previous seven days, 5.91% (11 of 186) were positive for the virus. The 14-day student infection rate was listed at 1.07%. So far this spring semester, 176 St. Olaf community members have been in isolation and 267 quarantined.
At Carleton College, the percentage of positive tests has neared zero since late November. From Sunday, April 11, to Saturday, April 17, the positivity rate for students, faculty and staff who are either living, learning or working on the Carleton campus was 0.14%. However, each confirmed case has had an average of eight close contacts, leaving isolation and quarantine occupancy at 59% at Carleton.
Both colleges have introduced alert levels, a step officials say is needed to inform the college community about the risk posed by the virus. The St. Olaf system uses indicators ranging from cases on campus and Rice County rates, the availability of on-campus isolation and quarantine beds, government executive orders, and updated guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The alert levels range from the lowest risk (green), progressing to yellow, orange and red. As of April 20, the threat from the virus was deemed yellow. Because of that, face coverings are still required indoors and outdoors at St. Olaf when physical distancing isn’t possible. Hand-washing and physical distancing are also required. Skoglund Athletic Center and the Tostrud Center athletic facilities are both operating with restrictions. Students are required to stay on campus except in cases deemed essential.
At Carleton, indoor and outdoor gatherings remain heavily restricted, and masks must be worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Anyone leaving campus must only order to-go meals and drinks from Northfield coffee shops and restaurants. Travel deemed unnecessary outside of Northfield is not allowed. Carleton College is undergoing weekly surveillance testing on 600 randomly selected members of the on-campus community. The average number of close contacts is tallied weekly.
St. Olaf Director of Communications Kari VanDerVeen said the college is trying to ensure all people on campus receive a vaccine as soon as possible through on-site vaccine clinics and through the Rice County vaccination center in Faribault. However, she anticipates the school will need to continue adhering to health and safety protocols throughout the remainder of the school year. Still, she expects there to be an in-person graduation ceremony and a return to “a normal academic schedule” this fall.
VanDerVeen said the school’s pandemic protocols were developed based on of “a set of community standards to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff and by administering surveillance testing on a regular basis." She noted student mental health support and resources have been made available through the Boe House Counseling Center, St. Olaf Wellness Center and a new partnership with telehealth service provider TimelyMD, to augment the college’s services with virtual medical and mental health care, health coaching, and psychiatric care appointments.
“Thanks to the resiliency and vigilance of our community, we have been able to provide on-campus instruction and house students in our residence halls throughout the year,” she said.