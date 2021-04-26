Steele County commissioners plan to formally request on Tuesday that Rice County share the Detention Center in Owatonna in a 50-50 financial split.
The Rice County Board is scheduled to choose an option for constructing a new jail Tuesday, but Steele County Commissioner Jim Abbe is expected to present an alternative proposal to the board Tuesday to create a Rice and Steele joint powers agreement to use and oversee the Detention Center.
Steele has a facility that has undergone upgrades recently and has the capacity and staff needed, County Administrator Scott Golberg told the Steele County Board during a special meeting Monday to discuss the proposal.
“We’ve got a facility that’s ready and available,” Golberg said.
Steele County Commissioner Greg Krueger said their proposal will save money for taxpayers in both counties and County Board Chair James Brady called it “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity between the two counties.”
Steele County’s proposal includes a $7 million buy-in from Rice County, which could be paid in installments over a number of years, and then $2.1 million each from Rice and Steele counties annually to cover the Detention Center’s expenses. Steele County commissioners hope the proposal is a jumping off point for negotiations and they said there’s some wiggle room in the 50-50 split to appease the transportation concerns of Rice County law enforcement, who would be traveling farther and on I-35 in inclement weather to Owatonna rather than a shorter distance to Faribault. Law enforcement has also raised concerns that the longer distance may be prohibitive for families wanting to visit an inmate.
The proposed amounts are preliminary in an effort to show Rice County officials what a scenario could possibly look like, Golberg said.
Steele County commissioners also considered Monday splitting the finances based on the number of inmates, in which Steele would pay 60% and Rice would pay 40%, and by population, in which Rice would be 65% and Steele would pay 35%.
Krueger said he’d like to see a 50-50 split, pointing out that while Steele has more inmates than Rice now, it could be flipped in the future. The other commissioners agreed with the idea before their unanimous approval to propose it to Rice County.
Rice County commissioners are faced with a decision between three options for a new jail: a new $49.2 million facility on an undeveloped property, a new jail and remodel of the current law enforcement center at a cost of $46.6 million or making the current facility a 90-day jail for $44.3 million. In the latter scenario, inmates needing to be housed longer than 90 days would go to another jail, bringing an additional cost. Rice County’s main jail, which is 50 years old, doesn’t have the space for programming required by the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
The DOC has balked at the idea of Rice and Steele combining their jails at the Detention Center. Sarah Johnson, who works in enforcement and inspections for the DOC, told the Rice County Board earlier this month that a joint venture with Steele to use the Detention Center is likely not a “viable solution” to its space woes.
Krueger said Monday his goal is to have the DOC “help us figure out how to make this work rather than tell us why it can’t work.”
The Detention Center has a maximum capacity of 154 beds, but the DOC has set its operational capacity at 138 beds. Steele County’s jail study concluded that the county needs 66 beds to accommodate Steele County-only inmates and 118 total beds to accommodate all the jurisdictions that use the Detention Center. Rice County’s jail study concluded that its inmate population would remain at about 48.
The Detention Center has always been “a pressure point” in Steele County’s budget, Brady said. The Detention Center was constructed to house inmates from other counties, but that has waned in recent years, leaving Steele County with too many empty beds.
It has been operating at a deficit in recent years. It has $3.9 million more expenses than revenue slated in the 2021 budget and in 2020, it had $3.5 million more expenses than revenue.
The total net value of assets at the facility is $14 million, with the land and building valued at $7.5 million and its improvements valued at $6.3 million, according to Steele County Treasurer Cathy Piepho. The county’s debt for the building is $8 million: $3.2 million on the building and $4.9 million for building improvement projects.