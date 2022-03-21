If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about United States Supreme Court decisions, the life of Alexander Faribault, the history of national environmental legislation, the teachings of Jesus, more information on oceans, climates and corals, the life of Walt Disney, or the military music of the American Revolution and Civil War, it’s not too late to sign up for spring classes through the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium.
There are still 40 spaces open in seven classes, said Carol Rutz, director of CVEC. Spring term classes begin March 28 and run through May 20. All classes meet once a week and are held at various locations in Northfield and Faribault either in person, via Zoom or a combination of the two.
“Late registration is still possible for our CVEC spring term classes,” Rutz said. Although formal registration ended March 7, some courses have two to 10 spaces open.
She instructed the best way to register would be to visit the website at cvec.org, and click on the enrollment page on the classes drop-down menu to find open courses. Registration instructions and forms are also available from the classes drop-down menu.
Registration will continue for open courses until the second meeting of a class. That second meeting is also the deadline for a refund, if desired.
Rutz said one change for the spring term was that the class size was reduced to 15 participants and that masks are required for in-person classes.
“It feels like the pandemic suffocation is letting up a little,” said Rutz. “I am optimistic that we will fill the remaining empty spots. We have such a nice variety this term, I just weep over the classes that hit capacity because they’re just fabulous courses.”
Rutz said all students and instructors must be fully vaccinated, including a booster dose.