A Faribault man was injured Saturday afternoon when a motorcoach bus pulled out in front of a pickup truck headed south on Hwy. 3 in Northfield, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
The pickup reportedly struck the bus in its center front at the intersection of Hwy. 3 and Riverview Drive shortly after 1 p.m.
Pickup driver Joshua Allen Kath, 23, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Northfield Hospital. His passenger, Steven John Loop, 66, of Minneapolis, and bus driver Isadore Earl McBride, 67. of St. Paul, were reportedly uninjured. Neither were transported to a medical facility.
The Northfield Police Department, Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, Northfield Ambulance, the Minnesota Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.