November elections for the Northfield School Board and Dundas City Council will feature multiple candidates competing for limited spots.
School Board candidates
With the filing period closed Aug. 11, the eight candidates had announced their intention to seek four, four-year School Board open spots. Of those, two are incumbents, Amy Goerwitz and Noel Stratmoen. Six are challenging, including Karen Jensen, Justin Merritt, Eric Lundin, Corey Butler, Robert Coleman and Claudia Gonzalez-George. Ellen Iverson and Rob Hardy have announced they will not seek reelection this year.
Dundas City Council
Five people have filed for two, four-year City Council seats. Those candidates include incumbent John Cruz and four challengers, Kimberly Hildahl, Luke LaCroix, Luke Swartwood and retired Dundas Administrator John McCarthy. Incumbent Councilor Chad Pribyl opted not to seek reelection this year.