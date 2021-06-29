When Matthew Verdick comes before the Rice County Board of Commissioners next month with his 2022 budget requests and a plan to develop the county’s 1,170 acres of park land, he wants the board to have a good idea of what he’s talking about.
Verdick, the county’s parks and facilities director, had commissioners and a trio of county staff members up and out early June 29, looking at four of the county’s 13 parks.
They began at Hirdler Park in Shieldsville on the west side of Lake Mazaska where Verdick would like to add play equipment and enhance the horseshoe pits. From there, they headed west to McCullough Park & Campground on Shields Lake. The campground features one cabin and 30 campsites (20 water/electric and 10 non-water/non-electric), along with a playground, picnic shelter and nearby access to Shields Lake though that’s managed by the Department of Natural Resources.
There’s also an undeveloped area on site for three to five spaces, where tent campers could set up, but without lighting and electricity it doesn’t currently meet state requirements, Verdick said.
Campground rentals at McCullough bring a decent amount of revenue, pulling in about $60,000 in 2019, but only $20,000 in 2020. On Tuesday, the campground was about three-quarters full. Many of those, Verdick and Parks & Facilities Sharon Kirk-Zeller said, are rented for the season, which lasts from the fishing opener in early May through mid-October.
The tour’s third stop was at Albers Park on Bagley Road on Union Lake. Though the site has been owned by the county since 1970, Commissioners Steve Underdahl, Jeff Docken and Galen Malecha shared tales of a dance hall that once called the property home.
That park, too, has a play area, which Verdick would like to expand, and a picnic shelter, which can be rented. There’s also a stairway to the lake and a separate boat launch north on Bagley, though that needs some fill and a new dock.
At the group’s last stop, Cannon River Wilderness Park, there are definite signs of the park’s rebirth. Decimated by a September 2018 tornado, hundreds of downed trees that impeded paths and walkways have long been removed, and greenery is filling in spots left bare by high winds and heavy rains. But there’s much still to do, Verdick said. A footbridge over the Cannon, which wends its way through the 850-acre park, needs a thorough review, said County Engineer Dennis Luebbe. While it appears structurally sound, the wooden bridge with concrete supports is exposed to the elements and could easily become a hazard if not kept in check.
The bigger issue at the park is a clause in the deed conveying the land to Rice County. In the 1972 document, former owner Carleton College required the land “be held as a nature preserve.” Any violation would transfer ownership of the college’s former parcels to the Nature Conservancy in Washington, D.C.
But what that means, is unclear, said Verdick.
“To their attorneys, remaining in a ‘natural state’ doesn’t mean doing nothing,” he said. “Our attorneys feel a natural state is doing nothing. We’re working with them to figure out what they support and what we do to maintain (the park).”
Verdick said he plans to ask commissioners for a full-time parks employee, someone who could help grow park use, particularly in the winter: cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and the like.
“They’re amazing. They’re such an asset,” he said of the parks.
He also plans to request approval to hire a consultant to develop a full-blown park plan that would include the county’s current park inventory as well as ideas for the future. By having a plan, the county could then be eligible for state and federal parks grants.