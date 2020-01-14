The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is pleased to name Marty Benson of Community Resource Bank its 2020 Ambassador of the Year. The award recognizes a Chamber Ambassador who has been especially active promoting the chamber, it’s business members, and improving member relations and retention.
Benson is vice president of commercial banking and commercial banking manager at Community Resource Bank in Northfield. He has been aware of the the Ambassador program for more than 35 years and joined the committee about 15 years ago.
“He is a staple at nearly every single Chamber event,” said Jane Bartho, director of membership & events at the chamber. The chamber hosts roughly 100 events a year, including ribbon cuttings, $2 certificates, morning mingles, after-hours, lunch & learns, banquets, a fall gala and a golf tournament.
The golf tournament is a particular favorite of Marty’s, an avid golfer with a 13 handicap. He has participated in most of the chamber tournaments, and was on the winning team in 2013. He is a member of the Northfield Golf Club, participating in 10 or so tournaments there a year and networking there most Tuesdays (Men’s Day). He is also part owner of the Summit Golf Club by Cannon Falls, which was once the site of the dairy farm where Marty grew up.
Each month, the Ambassadors are invited to visit a member business to learn more about it. Marty particularly enjoyed visiting Aurora Pharmaceutical last spring. It’s a business that most Northfielders drive by on Highway 3, but may not know much about.
Marty says,“It is fascinating what they are doing to develop new products, expanding employment, and adding to the tax base in the Northfield market.”
Marty also enjoys networking at the morning mingles and after-hours events. It helps him get to know not only member businesses but also the business owners and employees, which in turn helps him in his role with the bank.
“Marty is a friendly face; someone we can count on and who truly deserves this recognition for his service, “ Bartho said. Although, Marty, in his quiet, unassuming way, says “someone else should have won this award. I appreciate it but believe that others are just as worthy, if not more so. We have several very good active Chamber Ambassadors.”
Which is really the wonderful thing about the Ambassador program — the people so dedicated to the success of Northfield, the chamber, and its members. And, Marty, you deserve this recognition for all your dedication. Congratulations.