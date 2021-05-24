After reviewing several options to replace a mascot logo considered racially insensitive, the Northfield School Board has banned the use of the image and rejected options depicting the school's Raider mascot.
The board’s decision Monday came after it considered several replacement mascot logos.
The plan is to instead only utilize Northfield’s well-known “N” symbol and continue to feature the school’s maroon and yellow colors. In December, community members began to submit ideas for the new logo. A committee of 14 reviewing potential replacement logos received 20 submissions, reportedly ranging from original artwork to trademarked logos. Neuger Communications then created three proposed logos.
The replacement options included various images of a person in a cowboy hat. In proposing none of the proposed images be used, School Board Chair Julie Pritchard said any new mascot logo would still depict an outlaw “despite our best intentions.” Pritchard noted that several NFL teams don’t have mascots. To her, the letter N “is a strong logo.”
She said changing the actual Raiders name would be “controversial,” adding she believes the Raiders name transcends its historical context and helps Northfield students and alumni forge connections.
Fellow School Board member Amy Goerwitz also said there was “a disconnect” between the proposed new Raider mascot logos and a desire for the image to not portray an outlaw. She disputed that the proposal accurately depicted a gender-neutral person. However, she spoke highly of the work of the committee and Neuger, the communications firm which helped develop the proposed option.
Board member Tom Baraniak agreed with much of what Goerwitz said.
“It just doesn’t grab anybody with a lot of excitement,” he said of the proposals
Since its introduction in 1956, the former Raiders logo has been controversial. Between its connection to violence in the image of the sword and the racial ties with the image’s Asian-appearing features, concerns over its appearance have been brought to the school and its administrators. The replacement process began after Nicky Osterman, representing the Northfield High School Student Council, told the School Board in February 2020 that he had spoken with NHS Athletic Director Joel Olson about the current mascot and how it doesn’t represent the James-Younger Gang’s 1876 robbery of First National Bank.