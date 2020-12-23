Northfield Arts Guild staff, artists, instructors, board members and supporters have worked to re-imagine and adapt the Guild’s programming since mid-March to best serve the community while unable to physically gather.
Though the Guild’s programming appears on a different platform than in the past, Executive Director Tim Peterson said the Guild is firing in all its cylinders with the Gallery/Gift Shop open and online opportunities available in music, theater and visual arts. Coining the phrase, “creativity can’t be quarantined,” Peterson said people can still make art and enjoy it within their own community. The Guild is striving to ensure all musicians taking part in productions are local, so attendees tuning in will have a connection through the art center, community and artists.
“All programming is active online and everything is continuing,” said Peterson. “We are planning for more virtual performances, the popular Purple Door Youth Theater program is continuing online and we are keeping all programs active while doing all it takes to support and manage an art center.”
Despite the challenges with learning how to switch all programming over to a virtual platform earlier this year, Peterson said the Guild’s 2020 fiscal year (which ends every August) has been amazing. They’ve learned a lot of new things and found new tools to use online in the future, with the help of donated funds to help purchase a new laptop, camcorder and updated the WiFi to allow livestreaming.
In a normal year, they typically have 44,000 attend the Guild for some type of performance, class or to shop. This last fiscal year, the Guild has had 40,000 attendees/visitors. Peterson has found people have really embraced the online programming, and because the community is stepping up and supporting the Guild, Peterson said they’ve tried to make sure all have access.
A dedicated web page on the Guild’s website titled ‘Guild at Home,’ is filled with a variety of ways people can take part in theater, visual arts gallery, a virtual festival, community art making ideas, educational classes, music series, the ability to shop from home and other resources for artists. With some of the artists talks held online, Peterson said people have really enjoyed being able to listen to the artists speak and learn more about their work.
Unfamiliar territory
Peterson said the Guild set out to focus on helping people stay creative, to help them cope with pandemic-related restrictions.
“We’re trying to find new ways to serve people,” said Peterson of the free art making kits the Guild made available to 8,750 recipients during the spring and summer.
Visual arts classes also allow all to participate, as the materials needed were common household items attendees could find in their home. As Peterson looks ahead to the next year, though he will step down from his role Dec. 31 and Rachel Haider will take over as interim executive director, he’s excited to see what happens going forward with online programming.
Since the Guild now has the capability to offer programming online, more opportunities will be available for those who are unable to attend. Through these new opportunities, Peterson said they have learned a lot.
“I think we’ll all be relieved when we can be in a crowd together, but there will still be some that can’t,” said Peterson. “It’s important we are always remembering folks that can’t physically make it.”
The online capabilities that allow web users to tune in all showed Peterson they had a larger audience visiting the Guild’s online programming. Former actors/artists of the Guild were tuning in from places like Thailand, New York and southern states to take part and say ‘hi.’
Especially now, Peterson said every single dollar donated has an impact, not just at the Guild, but for everyone in Northfield.
“Embrace the ones that add to your life or add to someones life in Northfield,” said Peterson. “Just visit us, donate or pay attention to what’s happening online.”
Peterson said they are continuing to navigate the unfamiliar territory while looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. The Guild is actively planning to have plays and concerts resume in-person this summer, pending restrictions then in place.