Although this year’s Memorial Day was moved online for a second straight year due to COVID-19, local veterans clearly outlined the central tenants of any similar in-person service: Recognizing the veterans who gave their lives in service to the U.S.
Chaplain Keith Beckwith, of Cornerstone Community Church, implored viewers to understand the importance of the sacrifice veterans who have died in conflicts gave to the U.S.
“We continue to believe, as those that went before us, that there is something greater that is of worth than self, a higher calling, a higher devotion, a higher ideal, and a higher cause,” he said. “For those we remember, and thank you, so we are to be better people ourselves in doing so.”
American Legion Post 84 Cmdr. Ray Ozmun specifically described the service of University of Connecticut Freshman Cindy Beaudoin, who died in February 1991 during her Gulf War deployment when the convoy she was in struck a landmine. Her death came only hours after President George H.W. Bush declared a ceasefire in the conflict, which began when Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait over oil pricing disputes. The 19-year-old, a medic with the 142nd Medical Co., had scoliosis, a medical condition that could have prevented her from being deployed. However, Beaudoin, the daughter of a Vietnam War veteran, opted to go anyway.
“‘If I should die while helping to achieve this, then I did not die in vain,’” she wrote only days before she died in support of her mission.
Ozmun noted wars are often justifiably unpopular, citing the famous quote attributed to Civil War Union Army General William T. Sherman: “‘War is hell.’” However, Ozmun distinguished between the top-level decisions to go to war and the deaths of the soldiers themselves.
“Can we insist that our policymakers always consider the true cost of their decisions and only send men and women to war when all other options have been fully considered,” he said of what officials need to consider before starting unnecessary conflicts. “War is often not the best policy, but the heroes that wars produce are the best of America.”
Ozmun noted that it’s impossible to understand the depth of the sacrifices veterans make unless you are with them on the battlefield, adding, however, that people can do their part through donating to charities and thanking veterans and their families for their service.
“It’s location is unimportant,” Ozmun said of where veterans who have died serving the country were at the times of their deaths.. “It’s the hearts of these men and women that truly matters. It’s the devotion within that led them to sacrifice their lives.”
A bell-ringing honoring Northfield veterans who died within the last year was followed by the playing of taps by Northfield High School students Grant Malecha and Soren Richardson.