Regional John Deere dealer SEMA Equipment is switching gears to new ownership under Midwest Machinery Co., based out of Glencoe, Minnesota.
Local customers in Northfield can still expect familiar staff and service that has been part of SEMA’s history for numerous years, but they can also expect an expanded resource for parts, service and sales, Midwest Machinery Co. CEO Ben Swenson said.
“With the ownership change, it’s really the people that are operating the business in the southeast Minnesota location .… the location manager … the technicians and parts all remains the same,” he said. “With our size, we have more partners, more equipment, more specialized personnel in those areas. SEMA has done a great job for many years. Now we take the baton and move forward and do a great job.”
Location manager Dan Kruse said he thinks it will be a good opportunity for both employees and for customers in the area to have access to greater resources.
“They’re going to see the same faces that they’ve grown to know and to trust,” Kruse said. “We’ll hopefully be able to provide them with a greater service and faster response.”
SEMA Equipment had six locations throughout southeast Minnesota, including Northfield, Caledonia, Grand Meadow, Plainview, St. Charles and Wanamingo.
Kruse added that he’s heard people speak very highly of Midwest Machinery Co. and taking care of customers is their No. 1 job.
With John Deere technology that has rapidly advanced in the last 5-10 years, it’s good to have a large base of resources for customers and staff. The acquisition of SEMA and Frontier Ag & Turf, Midwest Machinery Co. grows to a whopping 30 locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Minnesota’s locations reach from Northfield across the south central part of the state to Madison on the western edge, Caledonia in the southeast, as far north as Aitkin, near St. Cloud and the center of Minnesota and surrounding the Twin Cities area, plus four locations in Wisconsin.
Swenson said the size of the company allows customers more access to parts and equipment availability, plus product specialization such as tillage products or combine harvest equipment. Furthermore, employees have more resources to tap for problem solving, support and sharing ideas.
“It’s not going to be something they feel every day. It won’t feel any different than last year,” Swenson said. “In a unique situation with a special part, maybe in the past they only had access to six stores, but now there’s 30 stores.”
Locations still remain autonomous in local decisions, and part of that philosophy and strategy is making sure it still feels local.
Midwest Machinery Co. started in Glenwood, Minnesota in the mid-1980s between two families. Over the years, the company grew and expanded with natural acquisitions throughout the 1990s and 2000s. It continued to see consistent growth over the past 20 years, and remains family-owned to this day.
“It made sense to do it at the same time, bringing the dealerships together,” Swenson said. He added they expect to keep the same number of employees at the new locations.