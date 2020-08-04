Barricades on Fourth Street Bridge walkways, indicating the closing of a portion of Water Street could come down Aug. 7, at least temporarily, after the Northfield City Council failed to extend the changes before adjourning its Aug. 3 meeting.
The council, which had discussed extending the closure of Water Street from Bridge Square to the Fourth Street Bridge and continuing barricades on the bridge through November to accommodate the need for social distancing as COVID-19 continues, opted not to extend its meeting, which would have allowed it to consider an extension. Per council policy, councilors must approve extending meetings that last beyond three hours by a majority vote. After a motion to extend the meeting 15 minutes failed, the council approved immediately adjourning by a 4-2 vote. Councilors Brad Ness and Mayor Rhonda Pownell voted no. Councilor Jessica Peterson White was absent.
The council could discuss reinstituting the changes and purchasing permanent barricade equipment during an Aug. 18 City Council meeting.
The council in a split vote approved adding the walking lanes to the Fourth Street bridge and closing the portion of Water Street from Bridge Square to the bridge through Aug. 7. It took action after people were reportedly blocking the Fourth Street Bridge sidewalk, not wearing a mask nor keeping a proper social distance to combat COVID-19. Supporters said their goal was to allow for a safer pedestrian environment.
The council’s decision meant walking lanes and ramps were temporarily added to both sides of the bridge between the current sidewalks. A physical barrier has since separated pedestrians and motorists.
City Administrator Ben Martig noted social distancing guidelines to combat COVID-19 will likely remain in place for the foreseeable future.
In June, Public Works Director David Bennett said the reduction in the width of the driving lanes on the bridge would reduce speeds and therefore limit the number of serious crashes in the area.
Currently, the walking areas on both sides of the Fourth Street Bridge are 5 feet and driving lanes are 9 feet. The barriers take up 12-18 inches.
Council mulls options
Prior to the adjourning of the council meeting, support for extending the traffic changes seemed mixed.
Councilor David DeLong, who expressed doubt over the effectiveness of the barricades and asked whether there had been a decrease in people fishing from the Fourth Street Bridge, said he often sees picnic tables on Bridge Square intended to seat a maximum of six people hold only two.
He said he didn’t support extending the traffic restrictions because he has noticed people, by an overwhelming margin, still use the sidewalks on the Fourth Street Bridge. Instead of continuing the changes, DeLong suggested the city place a sign on the bridge instructing those who fish to not take up sidewalk space.
“We do not need to do anything with the bridge,” DeLong said. “It’s a waste of money. It’s not necessary at all.”
However, fellow Councilor Erica Zweifel supported extending the barricades through November.
“I am excited to extend this,” she said.
Councilor Clarice Grenier Grabau said she also supported the changes and subsequent increased foot traffic on Bridge Square. She noted the feedback she’s received has been “overwhelmingly positive."
In a move supported by Ness, the council discussed increasing the driving lanes to 10 feet and reducing walking lanes to 4 feet in width. Another possibility broached by DeLong and Pownell was having a walkway on only one side of the bridge.
Martig said though he has heard reports of drivers pausing to allow other vehicles to pass the Fourth Street Bridge, the Northfield Police Department and city Public Works staff believe there are no public safety concerns with the bridge barricades.