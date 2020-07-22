Northfield city councilors and the mayor will all receive 2.5% raises in 2021 and 2022.
The Northfield City Council on Tuesday approved the increases by a 6-1 vote. Councilor David DeLong was the lone no vote.
Councilor salaries are set to increase from $8,604 to $8,995 annually on Jan. 1, 2021. That amount rises to $9,220 in 2022. The mayor’s salary is increasing from $11,472 to $11,994 in 2021 before another 2.5% bump in 2022. The budget impact for the mayor and council would be an additional expense of $1,609 over 2020. The 2022 budget impact is an additional $1,649.
In introducing the raises, councilors expressed concern that stagnant salaries would result in the positions becoming less tenable for people struggling to pay bills and lead to a favorable system for well to do Northfielders who no longer work.
DeLong has cited the number of people who are unemployed, underemployed or furloughed during COVID-19 as a reason for disagreeing with the increases.
“I believe that council compensation is adequate,” he said.
State statutes require councils to only modify its wages before elections.
City Administrator Ben Martig added the raises are in line with recent precedent and the cost-of-living increases other city employees have received over the last two years.
Martig said earlier this month that although he doesn’t believe city councilors serve to make money, there are costs involved beyond the time commitment, including a possible loss of free time.
Councilor Jessica Peterson White echoed statements she made at a July 8 meeting in support of the plan. During that meeting, she said the council had done a good job of depoliticizing raises within the last few years, something she believes wasn’t the case with previous councils. She said the current group is doing well by following a strict standard in the process.
Northfield’s compensation levels are slightly above the median for city councilors and the mayor. Despite that, the city is seen as an extraordinarily active and engaged community for its size. The council is seen as taking on more complex issues than comparable municipalities.