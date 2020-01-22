Although the Jan. 20 night’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Emmaus Church was a celebration of the life and message of the Civil Rights era icon, speakers and those in attendance stressed that his values are needed more than ever 52 years after his 1968 assassination.
Speaker Joan Hepburn, St. Olaf College associate professor of English, race and ethnic studies, and Africa and the African diaspora, began her speech with an acknowledgement that they were on Native American land, and that it was Native Americans who originally stewarded the area and face ongoing injustice.
“As Americans we all celebrate the land of first nations,” she said.
Hepburn then discussed King’s life, including his Civil Rights work. There were a number of civil rights laws that passed before King died, including the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the 1968 Fair Housing Act.
“He felt strongly that every man, woman and child counts,” Hepburn said.
To her, people must respect each other’s differences, come together and heal cultural wounds.
“We share a common humanity, but not everyone’s story is the same,” Hepburn said.
She spoke of the courage shown by The Little Rock Nine, a group of nine black students enrolled in 1957 at Little Rock (Arkansas) Central High School.
In current times, Hepburn said social justice issues include forced relocations to underserved areas, inflated rent, leaders causing and then punishing homelessness, gerrymandering based on racial factors, underfunding and closing schools, providing limited employment, suppressing wages, denying medical care to too many, closing the southern U.S. border, denying the presence of climate change and acts meant to inch closer to war.
“Talk is cheap,” Hepburn said. “We need action. We need courage.”
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann mentioned several racist incidents over the last year at Northfield Public Schools, including an incident of people leaving a white power symbol in the snow on school grounds and two racist cards sent to Bridgewater Elementary Principal Nancy Antoine within the last 18 months. A poster at Northfield Adult Learning Center was defaced with a statement calling for immigrants to go back to where they came from.
Hillmann said he is brought to courage by the school’s Black Student Union and called on those in attendance to apply King’s message to their everyday lives. Teachers will undergo eight hours of cultural competency training.
As the 2020 election nears, Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she hopes the small-town environment of Northfield allows residents to rise above the divisive mentality of national politics and be open-minded. She spoke of the positive attributes King displayed during his life and his ability to be a man of faith without being judgmental.
“Love people, resist in justice,” she said.
She noted there are 2 to 4 million human trafficking victims. The city designated Jan. 11 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day.
“We cannot afford to be silent about things that matter because everyone matters,” Pownell said.
The Rev. Abe Johnson, Emmaus Church senior pastor, shared the “Beyond Vietnam” speech King delivered April 4, 1967.
“May God grant all of you courage,” Johnson said.
The city awarded the Human Rights Award to Laura Baker Services Association for the organization’s dedication to volunteering, commitment to equal rights and for bringing the community together.
Laura Baker Services has hosted a Thanksgiving meal for approximately 20 years and has helped people with disabilities since 1892.