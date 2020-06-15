Ongoing disputes between insurance companies and Rebound Enterprises will likely push back the opening of the Tavern of Northfield until at least spring 2021.
The restaurant has been closed since an unattended cooking fire June 30, 2019 at the upstairs Chapati Indian Restaurant. Water caused by the sprinkler system leaked into the back kitchen area and into the basement Tavern kitchen, causing considerable water damage.
Rebound Enterprises Managing Principal and Chairman Brett Reese said it is going “to take a while” for the Tavern to reopen due to continuing insurance disagreements relating to repair costs, as well as well as discussion surrounding building codes and the Americans with Disabilities Act. Reese said the three insurance firms that have worked during the process have all taken different positions on the reopening process.
“Not a lot of progress has been made, unfortunately, which is sad,” he said.
Reese estimated the restaurant once employed 25-30 full- and part-time employees. The estimated re-opening date has been pushed back several times.
“It’s very sad, and I feel bad for our customers," Reese said. "I feel bad for our employees.”
Despite the setback, Reese said he is confident the Tavern will reopen based on its more than 30-year run in Northfield and due to customer demand. He said the Tavern remains the highest and best use of the space.
The Tavern Lounge has been purchased by the Archer House — owned by another of Reese's companies, Manawa — and has been rebranded as the Archer House Bar. The bar is closed due to COVID-19 but is expected to open sometime after the Fourth of July.