Change is never easy.
As Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative Executive Director Lynn Krominga looks forward to a new position in a central Minnesota community that her family has wanted to live in for a long time, she knows she’ll miss the bonds she’s formed and the lives she’s touched over the last decade in Faribault and Northfield.
Krominga started in Northfield a decade ago as a special education teacher, later shifting her work to Faribault to help run a cooperative program for students with disabilities. She then returned to Northfield before going back to Faribault in 2016 to serve as executive director of the cooperative.
Krominga immediately helped to build and create programs and stability at Cannon Valley, leading the efforts of the organization to hire and recruit employees and implement programs.
Today, Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative has attendance that consistently ranges between 80 and 85 students.
The cooperative was formed through a partnership with Faribault, Medford, Northfield and Owatonna public schools. Cannon Valley provides services to all off-site programs, including Students with Unique Needs Program at Laura Baker, the Secondary Transition Education 18-21 Program and Alexander Learning Academy. The programs are meant to be highly individualized for students from kindergarten through age 21 who are identified as needing more structure, support and modifications than what can be accommodated in a traditional academic setting.
“Krominga has a tremendous gift in developing learners,” said Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann.
A mix of emotions
As Krominga’s time at the cooperative ends, she admits to feeling a mix of emotions as she leaves the programs, students and staff who she loves. She hopes she’s helped build a safe place for students and families to go and know they are cared for.
“It’s been a huge undertaking, but it’s also been a huge reward to work with the people I’ve worked with and serve the students I served,” she said.
Despite a difficult decision, she said her family knew this was the right time to move north. The family loves the outdoors, and living in central Minnesota will allow for a more laid-back, rural lifestyle.
Krominga will serve as director of special education for Little Falls Public Schools. Krominga’s husband, Ryan, is Faribault Public Schools director of teaching and learning and is on the Prairie Creek Charter School Board of Directors. He plans to make the move with her and is looking for a job in the area.
“We’ve looked at moving north for a long time, and the opportunity came,” Krominga said. “There’s definitely some excitement to that.”
Cannon Valley hopes to hire a new leader by the end of May.
“They’ve taught me as much as I’ve taught them.”
The part of the job Krominga has enjoyed most is the relationships she’s built with staff, students and their families.
“I am a people person,” she said. “I like to talk. I’m in this job because I like people and I like helping others, and so I have a lot of good friendships and relationships that I will miss that I don’t know that I can find anywhere else.”
Krominga’s decade-long career in Faribault and Northfield has allowed her to see the progress of her students from elementary students to graduating seniors.
The most fulfilling aspect of her work, however, brings her to tears.
“I hope that the one thing (the students) always know is (that) they’ve taught me as much as I’ve taught them, and maybe that there are people that see the positive in them,” Krominga said.
“We have a lot of really, really cool students here who need a lot of extra help."