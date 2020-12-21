In the final month of Women In Northfield Giving Support’s 20th anniversary year, WINGS is reportedly celebrating and honoring the leadership and wisdom Mary Wood, one of the founding members, has provided.
A press release states Wood's childhood years until graduation from the University of California, Berkeley, were spent in California. She then completed a degree in social work while her future husband, Bob, attended seminary. After their marriage and the birth of their first daughter, Robin, Bob and Mary accepted positions at Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan, where Mary taught social work and Bob taught religion. This was soon after the end of World War II, and the Christian university wanted to reestablish ties with the United States. The release states they signed a five-year contract with the university and ended up staying for 20 years and adding two more daughters, Laurel and Heather, and a son, Chris, to their family during that time.
From Japan they moved to Northfield when Bob accepted a position as a professor of Asian religions at Carleton College.
"Mary met a group of women in Northfield 52 years ago who were working as volunteers with Project Friendship, HeadStart and A Better Chance," the release states. "They realized a space and staff were needed for the services provided. Mary became the first social worker/director of the Community Action Center (CAC), working 10 hours a week. The services and the space expanded to include food distribution and the beginnings of the Clothes Closet, and she spent the next 20 years at the CAC.
"Mary joined WINGS because she met many wonderful women in Northfield who shared her desire to help meet the needs of women and children in poverty or with special needs, using creative new ideas," the release states. "They felt a need to have a voice in the world of philanthropy. As one of the small group of founders of WINGS they believed that philanthropy is something all women can be a part of."
She reportedly finds it important for WINGS to keep an eye open for new needs that haven’t been met.
"WINGS didn’t want to be an organization where only ongoing needs are addressed," the release states. "WINGS wants to help try things and see them get off the ground and to help current programs branch out into new areas of need. Mary hopes members realize how much they are strengthening themselves through WINGS membership. Members can be listening posts for community needs. They can interpret how WINGS might help. Members can answer questions about the grants given. They can also serve on committees and learn so much about evaluating grants and grant selection. A WINGS member can be an actively creative member of the community."