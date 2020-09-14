Northfield officials plan to institute a citizen-led police task force to discuss policies highlighted during recent calls for police reform following the death of George Floyd in late May.
Approving the citizen police administrative policy review task force is included in the City Council’s Tuesday agenda.
“A task force of members of the public to provide feedback to the department through a series of meetings this fall and winter will be helpful in crafting policy in alignment with best practices and community expectations,” a resolution states. “The Northfield City Council’s strategic plan stresses the importance of a welcoming community that recognizes diversity, equity and inclusion as well as operational effectiveness with an emphasis on improved trust and improved external communication.”
According to the resolution, the task force, expected to meet over five months, will review Police Department policies “to ensure the preservation of constitutional rights, ensure conformity to police reform law changes, prioritize policies intended to protect lives and the livelihood of citizens, prioritize the alignment with the city’s strategic plan and 21st century policing initiatives.”
Task force meetings will be private. However, once the process is complete, the group will present in front of the City Council during a public meeting.
A 2019 study, undertaken as part of the city’s strategic plan, recommended finding ways to improve the administrative and procedural practices of the Police Department, particularly updating policies.
Police Chief Mark Elliott, Mayor Rhonda Pownell and City Administrator Ben Martig have worked on the plan for weeks after the Police Department started reviewing and updating its manual in April. As the department progressed through the updating process.
To the chief, the opinions of those on the task force will educate Northfielders and allow them to better understand police policies.
Bridgewater Elementary School Principal Nancy Antoine, who was selected to serve on the task force, said she was “honored to have been asked, and I’m hoping that I can actually bring a viewpoint on behalf of people of color in our community.”
Antoine said it is especially important that palpable tension in cities across the country between police officers and the public doesn’t erupt locally. To achieve that goal, she suggested having students and police officers get to know each other on a friendly basis to establish trusting relationships.
“If you actually know that person, you have a much better relationship,” Antoine said.
She also wants the task force to actively listen to people’s perspectives and ensure all Northfielders are being treated through the same lens to prevent profiling.
“This is important for all citizens of Northfield,” she said.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said though there is no similar public task force in Faribault, the department does run policies through stakeholders. For example, the Police Department has discussed best practices with the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and receives input from elected officials. Also, Faribault police have worh body cameras for approximately 19 months in an effort to build community trust and transparency.