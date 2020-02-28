Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, has introduced a pair of bipartisan bills designed to help family caregivers of Minnesotans with Alzheimer's, dementia and other long-term health issues.
Lippert, who currently serves as chair of the Long Term Care Subcommittee, focused heavily on the issue during his first year in the Legislature. Several of his bills ultimately made it into law, winning bipartisan, bicameral support. He hopes legislators will be able to pull together again around the bipartisan goal of helping Minnesota’s family caregivers. It’s an issue that increases in importance every year, as baby boomers continue to age.
Population projections suggest that in just a decade, one in four Minnesotans will be over 65, putting an increasing strain on the health care system. Overall the number of seniors in 2030 is set to be double what it was in 2000.
The first bill, which has been introduced in the Senate by Rochester Republican Carla Nelson, is designed to make the state’s self-directed Caregiver Grants . Introduced in 2017, the grants have been allocated $334,000 for fiscal year 2020 and $477,000 for fiscal 2021.
Under the bill, the state’s Board on Aging is directed to coordinate with local agencies in distributing the grants. Also, those who apply for the grants through the state’s Senior LinkAge Line will not be automatically given first preference.
The second bill, introduced in the Senate by Karin Housley, R-St. Mary's Point, is much more comprehensive. It would create an caregiver support program within the Board of Aging, specifically focused on caregivers caring for patients with Alzheimer's.
The bill would appropriate $200,000 in initial funding, which will be allocated to local agencies. In addition to promoting caregiver support services, the bill would direct the Board of Aging to ensure that respite care workers are able to take care of Alzheimer’s patients.
“(Taking care of a patient with) Alzheimer’s is particularly cruel and difficult for caregivers,” he said. “It’s a 24 hour responsibility and emotionally and physically taxing.”
The bill would increase the amount of funding available under the Minnesota Essential Community Supports Program from $400 a month to $600 a month. That program is designed to assist Minnesota seniors who wish to remain living in their residence.
It would also add respite care and companion services to the list of expenses eligible for the program. Currently, the program only covers other forms of assistance, such as adult day services, homemaker support, or home-delivered meals.
While the medical community continues to search for a cure to Alzheimer's, more and more Americans are at risk. In 2019, an estimated 97,000 Minnesotans were living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota.
Just within the next five years, that figure is expected to increase by nearly 25%. Given the extreme expense of caring for a person with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, family caregivers play an absolutely pivotal role in our system.
“Nursing care is a very expensive investment,” Lippert noted. “If we can provide resources to keep people in their homes, that’s much less expensive and much more desirable.”
Given how draining their work is, Lippert said that it’s vital for caregivers to be able to give themselves some time off. However, only a limited number of respite care workers are currently qualified to provide such treatment.
“I see caregivers getting pushed to the edge,” Lippert said. “It’s not a safe or healthy situation.”
Risk of burnout
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 255,000 Minnesotans have provided unpaid care for loved ones in 2019. In total they provided 291 million hours of care, valued at around $3.6 billion. The graying of the population means that there are fewer family caregivers per senior than before, a trend that will only increase. While family caregivers are devoted to helping their loved ones, the risk of burnout is all too real.
Lippert said that during his time as a pastor, he has seen church members struggle with the stress of taking care of a loved one. Their stories motivated him to push for providing more resources for family caregivers.
Specific ideas in the new legislation grew from a roundtable discussion on Alzheimer's held at Northfield Hospital. Hosted by Rep. Angie Craig, DFL-Eagan, the discussion included researchers, health care providers, caregivers and patients. Staff from the Alzheimer's Association were also in attendance, and Lippert said he has been in ongoing conversations with them since that led to the introduction of both bills.
Making progress
Legislators made major strides toward addressing the thorny issue of elder abuse, enacting a licensure system for assisted living facilities. Before, Minnesota had been the only state to not require licensing for such facilities. Lippert also pushed for extra funding for the office of the Ombudsman for Long Term Care Facilities. In recent years the office has been wildly understaffed, but Lippert worked with Housley to provide funding for 10 additional positions.
Another provision of the bill, which took effect Jan. 1, allows families to put hidden camera in a patient’s room for up to two weeks if they suspect elder abuse is occurring, provided they file a consent form with the Ombudsman’s office.
Currently, Minnesota is one of the only states with a legislature divided between Republican and Democrat. With every state legislator on the ballot in 2020 partisan struggles are likely to become more intense this session.