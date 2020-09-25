Northfield police have cited a Forest Lake man in connection with two business thefts earlier this month within the city.
A press release states police cited Cory Jay Rosillo, 49, of Forest Lake, for two counts of misdemeanor theft. As of Friday, Rosillo was in Anoka County jail on related charges from other jurisdictions.
The release states Rosillo was cited after an unknown male reportedly entered a business in Northfield, stole money from a tip jar and left in a silver or tan older Toyota Corolla with an unknown Minnesota license plate. At about 6:50 p.m. the same day, the same male reportedly entered another Northfield business, stealing money from the register.
Northfield police reportedly identified Rosillo with help from other law enforcement agencies. He is expected to appear in Rice County District Court at a later date.