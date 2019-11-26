For more than 125 years, the St. Olaf Band has been considered a top group in Northfield.
The group, which has performed around the world and in front of royalty during its storied history, has been chronicled in a book written by Northfielders Susan Hvistendahl and Jeff Sauve, “Milestones and Memories of the St. Olaf Band 1891-2018,” will be released Monday.
According to a book summary, the St. Olaf Band “has been on an ascendant path of strong and dynamic musicianship,” from its founding in 1891 to a 94-piece band that undertook a concert tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2018.
“This definitive, historical account by Susan Hvistendahl and Jeffrey Sauve covers significant milestones, including conductor F. Melius Christiansen taking the band on tour to his native Norway in 1906, which was the first American collegiate instrumental music organization to tour abroad,” the review states. “Among many other highlights was the 2016 performance led by conductor Timothy J. Mahr in the fabled Carnegie Hall of New York City. Threaded throughout the book are the voices of the “Bandies” themselves, attesting to their joyful and memorable experiences in the ensemble, which created lasting friendships.”
Hvistendahl is a 1968 St. Olaf graduate who played alto clarinet in the band, including during a 1966 tour. Sauve graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris in 1987 and served as an archivist at St. Olaf College and the Norwegian-American Historical Association at St. Olaf from 1999 to 2019.
The idea to write the book reportedly came during a St. Olaf reunion band event a few years ago when director Mahr asked Hvistendahl and Sauve if they were interested in writing a book. A piece detailing the college choir had already been written in 1998.
From January 2017 to August 2018, Hvistendahl gathered 400 pages of transcribed notes from her interactions with the director.
To Hvistendahl, the St. Olaf Band has ascended in quality throughout its history.
“It needed to have its due,” she said of writing the book to honor the quality of the band.
“The St. Olaf band has exemplified innovation,” Sauve said. “They have continually tried to improve upon last year’s renditions.”
“They were one of the first bands ever to play music over the telephone lines.”
Hvistendahl said even if someone contemplating reading the book has never played in a band, they can still have a connection with the art form.
“Everyone has a connection with music, and they can appreciate music,” she said. “And many people have been in bands. They have played instruments, and even if they haven’t played instruments, they have an appreciation for music.”
Hvistendahl noted that at one point, the St. Olaf Band traveled to the Mexican mountains, and three members stayed behind to start a youth band.
“You don’t even have to be a musician to appreciate that,” she said.
Three St. Olaf students, including a clarinetist, were killed in 2001 in a car crash near Springfield, Illinois. Mahr later wrote “Morning Dances,” and fellow clarinetists were described as crying when they played the piece.
“These are human interest pieces,” Hvistendahl said.
“People shouldn’t think that being a member of the band, St. Olaf bands, is exclusive of those of Northfield,” Sauve said. “You have many Northfield residents who attend St. Olaf and weren't part of the band, and the concerts are free and open to the members of the public.”