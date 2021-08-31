Rice County Habitat for Humanity will partner with several Lutheran churches later this month to follow Jesus Christ’s example in a more literal way than usual.
Perhaps just as the son of a poor carpenter would want, the group of Northfield volunteers will come together the weekend of Sept. 18 and 19 to build living space for the disadvantaged. Dubbed the 2021 Faith Build, the event will help construct a four-family “quad home” on Cotton Lane. The site had a groundbreaking ceremony in May.
Jodi Beach, community engagement coordinator for the Rice County Habitat, said Monday that the organization was able to plan five house building projects this year, an unusually high number for a time when housing costs are especially high. That’s in part because of $115,000 put up by Thrivent, a Lutheran nonprofit finance organization, as well as financial support from churches in town, she said. By teaching future homeowners financial literacy as well as setting them up with affordable mortgages, the program empowers people and helps them cope with high prices for housing in the Northfield area, Beach said.
“A typical renter in Northfield, or even in Rice County, pays 50 percent or more of their income [for] rent,” she said. “Our mortgages are approximately 30 percent of their income, and so they’re able to save for the future and provide a stable environment for their kids.”
Beach said that all five projects are slated to be finished next year.
One doesn’t have to be Lutheran or faith-connected to volunteer for the build event, Beach said, but it is timed to coincide with an important annual tradition for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). “God’s Work. Our Hands” calls on ELCA members to go out into the community and perform acts of service. St. John’s, St. Peter’s and Bethel Lutheran churches in Northfield have all elected to use the Habitat build as a service project this year, Beach said.
Habitat for Humanity will then continue building every Saturday along with the homeowners who will eventually occupy the house, Beach said.
One of those future homeowners, Brittany Stevens, said the opportunity to live in stable housing with her 4-year-old son Lincoln was sent by God. She had been on the waitlist for a Section 8 rental assistance housing voucher for three years with no word back, she said.
“For three years, I’m praying to God to help me in some way so I could provide for Lincoln on my own … I’m not hearing anything from him, I’m not getting any kind of sign whatsoever,” she recalled. “So then I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to take matters into my own hands.’”
Stevens was in the process of applying for a two-bedroom apartment when she got word Habitat was looking for applicants, she said. It was the three years of waiting and personal growth that prompted God to meet her halfway, she said. Her son can have the sort of stability she never did.
“I grew up with my parents being divorced, so I never grew up in a permanent home setting,” Stevens said.
When the house is finished, Stevens said, she can feel safe in telling Lincoln to explore on his own and be home before the streetlights turn on.