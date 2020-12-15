In this challenging year, Northfield neighbors, congregations, and businesses have come together to support fellow neighbors to ensure all can observe Thanksgiving and celebrate the winter holidays.
For Thanksgiving, the Northfield Community Action Center provided seasonal foods for almost 300 families. Due to COVID-19, the Church of St. Dominic was unable to provide food as they traditionally have. Instead the CAC procured food with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds provided via the city of Northfield and St. Dominic contributed grocery gift cards to complement the food.
In early December, Operation Joy reached over 900 children with the goal of spreading Joy to every child this holiday season. Each participating family received homemade gifts - a set of pajamas for each child and a quilt for each family — as well as gift cards, Chamber Bucks and a box of holiday food. In the words of Operation Joy coordinator Lisa Percy, “I am filled with awe and gratitude at how this community comes together every year for Operation Joy. This year, though, was an exceptional year in both the need in our community and the response from our neighbors.”
In addition, local business Content Bookstore invited its customers to fund a “Golden Ticket” for each child, good for any book in the store. Owner Jessica Peterson White said, “Content is honored to have contributed to this creative pivot for Operation Joy this year, and we’ve been floored by the generosity of our customers, who were clearly inspired to step up their giving for this special project. Our booksellers are finding so much joy in helping families select books for kids of all ages from our shelves.”
It should come as no surprise that many more families participated in Operation Joy this year than in prior years. Happily, contributions kept pace, as local congregations and businesses and individual donors rallied to provide the funds necessary to purchase the gift cards. This support is especially important in this pandemic year, as the CAC has provided support in one way or another to about 20% of the Northfield community — or about 4,000 people — across its various services.
Thanks to Operation Joy coordinators, to the entire staff at CAC, the many volunteers who helped with distribution, and to the over 450 families and businesses who contributed, sewed, and otherwise made it possible for Operation Joy to continue during the pandemic. Volunteers to sew pajamas and quilts for next year are needed; contact Lisa Percy (percy.lisa@communityactioncenter.org or 507-573-2610) if you are interested in helping out in this way.
“The kindness and generosity our community continues to show is inspiring," said CAC Director Scott Wopata. "Operation Joy has always focused on the hundreds of community members coming together to ensure every family and every child can celebrate the gift of a joyful holiday season. While gathering physically together for a community-wide holiday gifting event had to look different this year, we were honored to bring community members together to celebrate everything that makes Northfield a caring and just community.”