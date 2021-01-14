The city of Northfield is planning to spend more than $540,000 in repairs/upgrades at City Hall.
Planned improvements include the layering of security and separation through partition walls, adding electronic card access to City Hall doors, and introducing video monitoring and access control to a few departments. The city plans to add furniture to provide a service area for the public, and erect permanent glass barriers between staff and customers. Two doors are to be added on the parking lot side of the Council Chambers behind the dais, to provide a quick exit for the mayor and council members, should the need arise.
City officials expect the first phase of the project to cost $290,000. The second phase is projected to cost $254,000.
The city plans to refine concepts to preliminary plans, update cost estimates and bring back funding options. Work is expected to last into 2022. The city is expecting to work with Rice County in the process.
Currently, all city departments have keyed public access doors. However, only the Department of Motor Vehicles and Engineering have service counters that separate the public and staff areas. All other departments have direct public access to staff areas. There is limited electronic card access locking in the facility, and all departments have temporary shielding installed as part of the COVID-19 preparedness plan.
During a Jan. 12 Northfield City Council study session, Facilities Manager Jayson Dwelle noted the recent remodeling of the St. Olaf Room at City Hall, considered the green room to Council Chambers. Also, the remodeling of the Carleton room and mail room as well as the addition of an information technology room are still in progress. Carpet and countertops have been installed in the chambers.