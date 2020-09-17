Northfield officials say flooding remains a constant threat for businesses and parks nestled along the downtown Riverfront corridor.
To address that risk, the city has entered into an agreement to receive federal funding to potentially extend and rebuild existing Riverwalk walls, build new barriers, acquire property and seek other solutions to prevent future flooding.
The Northfield City Council on Sept. 15 approved entering into the subgrant through the Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management for a downtown flood study. The allows the city to access Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars authorized through the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program.
The council also opted to enter into a $32,400 agreement with Barr Engineering to conduct the project. Northfield Public Works Director David Bennett said 75% of the funding — $24,300 — will come from the federal government and that the local share is 25% — $8,100. He added it could be three to six months before FEMA reviews the application and approves the study.
He noted the study comes after Northfield has faced two major floods over the last 10 years — 2010 and 2016. The city’s strategic plan includes a commitment to be environmentally sustainable and resistant.
“The city is committed to a resilient and sustainable community that is forward thinking in planning for climate change impacts,” the application states. “Understanding this, the city wants (to) study what options are available to mitigate future flooding.”
The first phase of the study includes identifying possible improvements to reduce/mitigate flooding improvements. Officials plan to hold a kickoff meeting to discuss the schedule and provide more background on the project. First phase work is slated to cover preparing a preliminary cost analysis, developing operation and maintenance costs, providing flood improvement options to minimize flooding of city parks, and mapping 50-, 100- and 500-year return periods pre- and post-mitigation.
The plan also includes completing a field survey of properties impacted by flooding, including the Riverwalk, adjacent buildings with low openings and floor evaluations, and land bordering the Cannon in Ames, Riverside and Babcock parks.
The city has previously evaluated the possibility of extending the wall on the west side of the downtown Cannon River in 2023. The study is expected to decipher whether that proposal is the right way to prevent flooding.
Bennett said he expects recent work undertaken by the Riverfront Enhancement Advisory Committee to enhance the role of the Cannon River will help to guide work undertaken under the agreement by explaining the vision the city has for the corridor.
The Enhancement Committee called for the city to make extensive changes to the downtown district. As part of the plan, the city could explore the transfer of the Ames Mill Dam, owned by Post Consumer Brands/Malt-O-Meal, to the city and transforming it into “an exciting and rare whitewater experience.” The plan also suggests conducting a dam study recommended by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff, assessing alternatives for the future of the dam, and applying for grant funding for the new dam’s design and construction.