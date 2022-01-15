When Tanya Mollenhauer was presented a balloon bouquet for winning the 2022 Businessperson of the Year from the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, customers inside The James Gang Coffeehouse & Eatery started applauding.
"I was so surprised," Mollenhauer said. "I'm just super thankful."
Tanya, husband Nate, and teen daughters Mia, Mahlia and Makenna, have owned the coffeehouse at 2018 Jefferson Rd. for seven years. The original owners, Jim and Joan Spaulding, owners of downtown Northfield's The Hideaway, gave the restaurant its name and decorated the rectangular space with an old west theme.
Nate, who works full-time for Fed Ex, manages the bookkeeping and payroll, while Tanya, a former physical therapy assistant, handles the rest. Their daughters work occasional shifts behind the coffee counter.
But the Mollenhauers, who were high school sweethearts in Goodhue, wanted to put their own stamp on the place. They updated the décor, using blues and greys, and modernized the signage. They added a couple booths in back, split an old telephone spool table in two for window seating up front, and retained the original coziness by retaining the fireplace and bookcases
"We wanted this to be an extension of home," Tanya said. "A fun place for coffee and community."
They also and retooled the menu, adding the perennially popular pumpkin cheesecake muffins and gingerbread scones, and peanut butter rice crispy bars to the bakery options. Other much-loved items include the breakfast burrito with avocado, pico and eggs, the turkey pesto panini and the turkey Waldorf sandwich on a bagel.
Mollenhauer said she's grateful for her loyal, generous and understanding customers who continued to patronize the eatery by using the drive-thru, on-line ordering and home delivery as well as coming in person.
She said her customers range from high school and college students, to working professionals, to families, to seniors.
She and her staff of 14 mostly high school students pride themselves on knowing customers' names and remembering their orders.
"We keep smiles on our faces, serve great food, and offer delicious Roastery 7 coffee from the Twin Cities," she said.
Now that she's hired manager Megan Schwartz, Mollenhauer said she has more time to do at the restaurant what she's likes best: enjoying people.