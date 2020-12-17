Northfield-based Alibi at Froggy Bottom’s owner Lisa Monet is facing a 60-day liquor license suspension at her Lakeville Alibi Drinkery location after opening the bar and grill Wednesday despite an executive order banning such on-site sales.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division announced that same day Monet’s establishment and Princeton-based Neighbors on the Rum would face the suspensions for opening, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge for violating Gov. Tim Walz’s ban on indoor restaurant and bar dining through Dec. 18. That same day, Walz announced the ban would last through at least Jan. 10.
In a letter written to Alibi Bar, Department of Public Safety Director Carla Cincotta cited interviews Zarza gave to the Minneapolis Star Tribune and KARE 11 announcing her plans to reopen the bar and describing the overflow crowd.
“DOS-AGED has documented evidence that these establishments have opened for on-premises consumption of food and alcoholic beverages, including police incident reports and media reports that showed large crowds at the bar,” a Department of Public Safety press release states.
Further violations will reportedly result in the state seeking to revoke their licenses for five years.
Though more than 150 businesses reportedly signaled their intention to open in defiance of Walz’s executive order, the Department of Safety noted law enforcement checks of restaurants and bars in Becker, Red Wing, Cottage Grove and Mankato reportedly found them closed.
“Most bars and restaurants are playing by the rules and following the law,” said Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington. “Those that have chosen not to comply are putting the health of the community at risk, and we will hold them accountable.”
Monet opened the Alibi in Lakeville at 11 a.m. Packed crowds soon gathered inside, some of whom she said came from hours away to show their support. She said depending on the outcome of her reopening, she planned to file a lawsuit against the Walz administration.
AG files lawsuit, seeks up to $25,000 fine
Also, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday that his office has filed two lawsuits against the two restaurants seeking them to stop opening, award restitution and damages, and a civil fine of up to $25,000 "for each violation or threatened violation of the executive order."
"Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville proudly announced its dangerous decision to increase the risk of community spread of COVID-19 in its community, recording multiple videos of its violations and promising to pack more people into enclosed indoor spaces in a period where the virus is still spreading throughout the state," Ellison said. "When asked what she would do if officials asked her to close, (Monet) stated that she would 'see them in court.'"
Ellison acknowledged the difficulty that businesses and their employees are facing and noted the recent bill passed by the Minnesota Legislature to help.
“I know it’s tough out there for businesses and employees and help is already on the way — but what these establishments are doing is wrong," he said. "Not just wrong in breaking the law — wrong in exposing their loved ones, their customers, their employees, their communities, and potentially every Minnesotan to COVID-19. People will get sick, and some will die, because they’re breaking the law. They’re also doing wrong by the vast majority of Minnesota businesses that are serving their communities by complying with the law. Those businesses deserve our thanks and our patronage, not unfair competition."