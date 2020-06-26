City officials are using a measurable tool to gauge how Northfield is becoming more environmentally sustainable. Ensuring the city becomes more environmentally friendly to combat climate change is considered one of the most essential tasks for the City Council.
The GreenStep Cities program, established in 2010, is voluntary and intended to challenge, assist and recognize cities that achieve sustainability and quality-of-life goals.
A non-regulatory organization, GreenStep partners with a number of state environmental entities. As the program evolves, knowledge can be gleaned on how cities can move further to climate adaptation.
Advancing to Step 4 of the five-step program would show Northfield has successfully reported on seven to 10 core metrics and a number of optional ones. Some of the core metrics the city include reports on city buildings and lighting, city fleets, transportation modes and miles, and open space, parks and trees. Some optional metrics include green buildings, infrastructure for biking and walking, and car, transit and bike options. Northfield reported a majority of those.
The city joined the program in June 2010 and has completed 52 environmentally related action items. Some of those include items relating to building energy and lighting, land use, transportation, environmental management, building an environmentally friendly economy and community development measures.
Some of the major actions the city has taken since joining the program have included subscribing to community solar gardens for a portion of electricity, using recycled asphalt on paving projects, placing LED light bulbs in some traffic lights and enacting the Complete Streets Policy, an initiative meant to consider cars, pedestrians and bicyclists in the street planning process.
As part of its sustainability work, the city has submitted an application to the League of Minnesota Cities for a $1,000 sustainability award.
In 2010, only three steps were available through the program. Northfield reached the third step in 2015. The program added Steps 4 and 5 two years ago. Those steps are intended to track progress in greater detail and gauge improvement in participating cities' attempts to achieve environmental sustainability.
When the city's Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad was hired in April 2019, she was tasked with focusing attention on GreenStep.
“It’s really helpful in my position especially to help me pay attention to items that help our Climate Action Plan,” Kallestad said.
She added that participating in the GreenStep program serves as a resource for the city in terms of education and expertise for staff. It also serves as a way for Northfield to enact cost-saving energy initiatives. As part of the program, staff attend meetings where they can speak to each other about the environment.
Councilor Erica Zweifel, who led the effort for the city to join GreenStep Cities in 2010, said the program's importance because it’s a collective effort by Minnesota cities and a way for municipalities to see how other organizations tackle environmental initiatives.
She said people at that time expressed interest in seeking change in a way that is specific to Minnesota, not in areas hundreds of miles away.
Zweifel, who continues to be an environmental advocate on the council, said undertaking the initiatives meant to be spurred by GreenStep is “very critical,” due to rising carbon dioxide levels. She has a science background and is aware that a location in the Arctic Circle recently hit 100 degrees. She is also aware of more extreme temperature changes, flooding and severe storms thought to be caused by climate change.
“It’s alarming,” she said.
Discussing the GreenStep program, Zweifel noted in recent years she has brought forward discussion on banning plastic bags to be more environmentally friendly. Since then, that idea has grown to include other single-use plastics at a working group level.