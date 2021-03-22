The city of Northfield is expected to receive $2.36 million in the latest round of federal funding approved earlier this month, legislation intended to help the United States recover economically from COVID-19.
The first phase of the expected two-part distribution is expected to be allocated to Northfield in mid-May, while the second round will come in May 2022. Municipalities would be eligible to spend the funds through 2024. For Northfield, the allocation is approximately $800,000 more than the $1.53 million the city received last year as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Administrator Ben Martig noted a main consideration in allocating funding will be how the city can assist households, small businesses and nonprofits that have faced revenue losses due to the pandemic. He expects funding to in part be dedicated to the hard-hit hospitality industry, a sector that has faced a deluge of canceled events and tourist trips due to the pandemic.
The money can come in the form of assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits to help respond to the public health emergency, to aid hard hit sectors, such as travel and hospitality and tourism, and to reimburse work performed by an eligible employee during the emergency with a $25,000 maximum per worker. Money can be given to replace revenue for the provision of government services impacted by COVID-19, or investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure. However, cities cannot use the funding to offset tax reductions, delay a tax or tax increase, or be deposited into any pension fund.
Mayor Rhonda Pownell is expected to form a council subcommittee to review potential project qualifications before bringing back any plans to the broader group for final approval. That expected process is similar to the subgroup the city used last year, a committee that included three councilors.
To Martig, the distributions the city made last year as part of the CARES Act “were well received” and stabilized the operations of many Northfield-based organizations grappling with business restrictions and public apprehension, based on COVID-19, a pandemic that so far has killed more than 540,000 Americans over the last 12 months.
The Northfield City Council allocated $300,000 of last year’s federal funding to business grants and $200,000 for nonprofit grants. The council allocated $145,000 of CARES funding to the Community Action Center to support approximately 3,750 families. In addition, councilors in August provided $75,000 to the city for work relating to downtown outdoor furnishings and equipment for added physical distancing during the pandemic, and $40,500 to Northfield Healthy Community Initiative to facilitate distance learning, including technological improvements.
Also, the city assisted Northfield Hospital and Clinics in purchasing online software to address an increase in virtual patient care and streaming and assisted HealthFinders and the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Local Fiscal Recovery Fund
The recently passed $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 relief bill includes $130 billions or local governments split evenly between municipalities and counties. City Administrator Ben Martig noted $65 billion is allocated to cities through a modified Community Development Block Grant formula, including $45.9 billion for cities over 50,000 in population and $19.5 billion for cities under 50,000 residents. Cities under 50,000 people are allocated $100 per capita.
The legislation expands unemployment benefits from the federal government through Sept. 6 at $300 a week, on top of what beneficiaries are getting through their state unemployment insurance program. The first $10,200 of jobless benefits accrued in 2020 would be non-taxable for households with incomes under $150,000. Additionally, the measure provides a 100% subsidy of COBRA health insurance premiums to ensure that laid-off workers can remain on their employer health plans at no cost through the end of September.
The legislation provides a direct payment of $1,400 for a single taxpayer, or $2,800 for a married couple that files jointly, plus $1,400 per dependent. Individuals earning up to $75,000 get the full amount, as would married couples with incomes up to $150,000. The bill increases the per-child tax break to $3,000 for every child age 6 to 17 and $3,600 for every child under the age of 6.
The bill also includes approximately $130 billion to schools for K-12 students, $28.6 billion for a new program dedicated to restaurants and bars hurt by the pandemic, $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, $50 billion to expand testing COVID-19, and $30 billion to help low-income households pay their rent and to assist the homeless.