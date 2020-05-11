Talent without dedication is seen as a waste.
For Northfield High School Junior Laura Rezac, combining those two attributes is earning her acclaim from others and enabled her to produce the largest student art display in the history of the Paradise Center for the Arts.
Rezac has been immersed in art almost since she’s been able to hold a pencil. Drawing has given her a way to relax, ease stress, be creative and show people her talent.
“Drawing was just kind of a way to pass the time when I was younger,” she said. “It’s just really close to my heart."
Her passion for the arts grew. In eighth grade she drew her first portrait, but as a freshman her interest blossomed into something serious. A year and a half ago, she started posting her work to Instagram.
Rezac experiments with mediums such as graphite and clay and has started to dabble in watercoloring. Lately she has focused on digital art.
Her most prominent art piece as of now is in front of her house, a sidewalk chalk drawing of her favorite actress, Anna Kendrick.
Rezac’s Paradise gallery will be up after current stay-at-home orders are lifted. Her exhibit includes a couple of her paintings and pottery pieces, as well as pencil and digital portraits.
After high school Rezac plans to continue creating art, likely as a side hobby to film.
Film is another art form Rezac has been proficient at since an early age. When she was younger she would make movies for cousins and friends. She enjoys all aspects of the art form, including the pre- and post-production process, editing and other parts.
“Film is a really big passion of mine,” she said.
Rezac’s work ethic and talent have resonated with Northfield High School Art Teacher Katherine Norrie. She recalled Rezac recently sharing footage of her sidewalk art to her classmates during this distance learning period.
“She’s a go-getter and she’s really talented, and she’s always looking for opportunities,” Norrie said.
“It was really inspiring to see someone going above and beyond.”
Norrie said in her 20-year career at Northfield High School, Rezac ranks right along with artists she’s taught who have put in the needed time and effort to improve.
“She stands out in the top as being somebody who is motivated from within,” Norrie said.