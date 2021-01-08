2021 Business of the Year — Capital Construction:
This award recognizes a business in the Northfield area that has Chamber and community involvement/contributions, along with expansion or business growth, renovation or redevelopment, new job creation, new employer and or facility, and has not been selected in the past ten years.
“Capital Construction are huge supporters of the community and of the Chamber,” Said Chamber President Lisa Peterson. “Most recently, they have sponsored free lunches at the Quarterback Club for community members on Tuesdays. They also have stepped up and are helping to fundraise for a new Northfield heavy rescue squad truck by matching up to $15,000 for the cause. Capital Construction was named 2020 Best Construction Company by the Northfield News. We are excited and honored to name them as our 2021 Business of the Year!”
Since 2011, the team at Capital Construction has taken great pride in providing exceptional roofing, siding, and other exterior updates for residential and commercial customers. They believe in using only the best products and delivering them at competitive prices.
2021 Businessperson of the Year — Joan Spaulding of The HideAway Coffeehouse & Winebar:
The Chamber also recognizes an individual as “Businessperson of the Year” for contributions/involvement to the Chamber, along with community/civic involvement and activities that improve the local business community.
Joan Spaulding of The HideAway Coffeehouse & Winebar has been selected as “2021 Businessperson of the Year.”
“Joan always goes the extra mile for her customers, employees and fellow downtown businesses," Peterson said.
For the past seven years, the HideAway has hosted a free Christmas dinner for the community serving over 450 meals and raising over $1,000 for the Northfield food shelf. In 16 years of business, the HideAway has employed over 900 people. They have sponsored numerous community events, including the After Prom Lock-In, Defeat of Jesse James Days and Winter Walk.
Joan and her husband Jim have been proud to own and operate The HideAway Coffeehouse and Winebar for 14 years. They have raised six children who have all been and continue to be very active in the family business. In her free time, Joan enjoys discovering local breweries and wineries, camping, music and having fun with her family.
2021 Ambassador of the Year — Chris Lampert of Higher Standards:
Ambassadors are Chamber volunteers who actively promote the Chamber through attendance at events and specific activities. Their goal is to improve the Chamber member relations and retention.
Chris Lampert of Higher Standards has been selected as the 2021 Ambassador of the Year.
“Chris is a great asset to the Chamber” said Jane Bartho, director of membership & events at the Chamber. “He has attended nearly every Chamber event, helped emcee events and has hosted business afterhours and morning business brews. He’s always willing to lend a hand whenever we need help.”
Chris has been a part of the Chamber for just two short years. His dedication to Northfield is one of the main reasons he hit the ground running to become highly involved in the community. A father of five daughters, he has learned the importance of being intentional and loyal. In his time “off duty,” he enjoys golfing, fishing, and all things outdoors. You will also find him rooting for his favorite Ohio teams: The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Browns!
The Chamber Business Awards and Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, Jan. 28.