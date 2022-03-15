Local genealogist turns ancestral research into 1st book

It took Northfield resident Donovan McGee 15 years to collect enough material to include in his aptly titled first book, “The Long Road Home: An Illustrated History of the Search for My Ancestors.”
Much of McGee’s research into generations of McGee family members on his father’s side and Hughes family members on his mother’s side, was done on the computers at the Northfield Public Library. He said he often did his research in the Pye room where he was surrounded by historical books about Northfield.
The Long Road Home
Armed with a degree from the University of Minnesota in Aeronautical Engineering, McGee moved to Northfield 60 years ago to work for Sheldahl Company where he had worked as a project engineer and program manager on parachute development, blimp design and circuit board fabrication.
McGee retired in 2004 from his job, the same year his mother died. When he was sorting through old family photos, he came across one of people he did not recognize. So, he started learning how to research genealogy online.
“I spent a lot of money making copies of census records,” McGee said.
He also received a lot of help from the reference librarians like Jaimie Stanley who would order microfiche from a library in Iowa. He joined an Irish ancestry group and the Minnesota Genealogy Society to aid in his research.
“I did a lot of digging,” McGee said. “Whenever I would encounter a name change or spelling change, I would dig deeper. It was like a jigsaw puzzle I filled in piece by piece.”
Through his tenacious research, McGee was able to trace his ancestry back to 1670 with the discovery of a 9-year old boy who had moved from France to Canada. Through researching Catholic baptism, marriage and death records in Quebec, McGee was able to trace his family back five generations and find all 64 family members.
He learned he was half-Irish and half-German and that for 8-to-10 generations his family lived in Canada.
Despite the ongoing stops and starts in his research, McGee said he had fun connecting the ancestral dots. Once he had traced his lineage from the French-Indian War and the defeat of Charles I in the Civil War of commonwealth nations England, Scotland and Ireland, his research brought him to Connecticut on the North American shore.
“I was always chasing something: names, ages, parents, children, birth records, death records, marriage records,” he said. “I wanted to know what was going on in their lives.”
After dabbling in his great-grandfather’s participation in the American Civil War, he was finally able to trace his roots to Minnesota. McGee found a connection to a relative who lived just north of Northfield in Waterford.
Although he grew up in Stillwater, McGee learned that his ancestors often worked as carpenter and carriage makers and were frequently nomadic, moving from place to place after bank failures and economic volatility.
Asked if he had any plans to travel to Canada to personally explore his family’s homes, towns, churches or graves, he said no. “My curiosity is satisfied,” he said.
If his own genealogy project inspires others to research their roots, he said not everybody has to complete their search with the publication of a thick book. “I hope people will discover the importance of family,” he said. “Even if they just fill a chapter.”
McGee said he appreciated the help he received from a second cousin in Alaska who contributed old family photos to include in the 365-page self-published book. McGee said he printed only 100 copies of the book for extended family members.
Besides genealogy research, McGee has spent his retirement years building furniture, co-hosting a KYMN radio show “Beyond the Open Mic,” and collecting and restoring electric trains. He and his wife have four children and four grandchildren who he hopes will someday be interested in their ancestry.
Rather than conclude his book with a final “The End,” McGee said he used the phrase “to be continued” to encourage his 13-year old grandson Sam McGee, who lives in Eau Claire, Wis., to continue to write stories.
Maybe Sam will be a chip off the old genealogical block.