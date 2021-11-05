In a Thursday letter to parents, Northfield Superintendent of Schools Matt Hillmann shared information about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic the district is hosting that includes vaccinations for children 5-11. The clinic is being held in partnership between the district and Rice County Public Health.
"Vaccination is one of the best tools we have to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," wrote Hillmann. "The CDC has recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11 beginning immediately. While vaccination is a family choice, the district wants to provide information for families who seek vaccination for their children.
If you have questions about the vaccine for your child, the best source of information is your pediatrician. The Minnesota Department of Health also maintains a website — mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaxforkids — with resources for families to understand more about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.
The community vaccination clinic will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Northfield Community Education Center (the former Greenvale Park Elementary building). Register for the Nov. 18 clinic at bit.ly/3GUTwfo. Find more about that clinic and other Rice County Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3wnixeE.
Parents can also register for appointments at Northfield Hospital+Clinics, Cub Foods Pharmacy or Allina Clinic in Northfield. The Minnesota Department of Health maintains a database of vaccine providers.
"As a point of information," Hillmann wrote, "fully vaccinated students do not need to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 (as long as they don’t have any symptoms).
"Thank you, once again, for your support and partnership as we try to finally leave this global health pandemic behind us."