A Northfield man who allegedly threatened to kill a neighbor that asked him to extinguish his cigarette is in the Rice County jail charged with making terroristic threats, a felony.
Kevin Paul Borrell, 65, was taken into custody Aug. 20 after Northfield police called the south Metro SWAT team to assist them with executing a no-knock warrant on Borrell's apartment. According to court reports, officers were concerned about the threats made to the neighbor coupled with Borrell's behavior earlier in the day when investigators were at Borrell's apartment to discuss a crime he allegedly committed.
Officers reported that during their earlier encounter with Borrell, they heard him shout “BANG!” multiple times through the door after they knocked on it.
When the SWAT made contact with Borrell he initially complied, but then reportedly failed to turn around as instructed. Borrell allegedly argued with officers who pinned Borrell to the wall and grabbed his arms. Borrell continued to resist officers’ efforts, even once he was on the ground, according to the report.
Borrell was charged in 2012 in Hennepin County of making terroristic threats, a felony, and was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial. Court records show a psychologist found he "may be mentally ill or mentally deficient" and that a Hennepin County judge in March 2012 referred him to the court's Mental Health Division which was to determine "whatever proceedings the court deems appropriate."
Court records showing what, if any, treatment Borrell received are not publicly available.
In November 2012, Borrell was found competent and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge: gross misdemeanor making terroristic threats. The following January he was given a stayed sentence of a year in the Hennepin County workhouse and placed on probation for two years.
Multi-pound dealer sentenced
Charles Michael Eltonga, who police say had more than 23 pounds of marijuana and related products in his rural Northfield home and at a nearby apartment, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail, given a stay of imposition and five years probation after pleading guilty to one count of selling more than five kilos of marijuana.
His arrest was the result of an investigation my Cannon River Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force whose agents called Eltonga a “multi-pound dealer.”
Eltonga was given credit for six days in jail. The remainder is to be served on electronic home monitoring. He was also assessed a $75,000 fine. Of that $5,000 is due, the remainder comes due in August 2022.
Eltonga, 41, was initially charged with five drug-related crimes, including second-degree sale of more than 10 kilos of marijuana/THC products and third-degree possession of more than five kilos in two cases.
If Eltonga successfully completes probation, the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.