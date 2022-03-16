Karen and Dennis Vinar, owners of Petalina of Northfield, 313 Division Street, estimate they’ve collected about $1,000 in donations to the Ukrainian Red Cross since early March. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Local graphic designer Julie Johnson designed the posters, created the sunflower graphic, printed the laminated vinyl stickers, and conceived of the Please Help Ukraine campaign. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Above a bold blue and yellow sunflower, honoring Ukraine’s national flower, read the words “Please help Ukraine; 100% profits will be donated. Suggested donation $5 or more.”
The posters, laminated vinyl stickers and cash only campaign are the brainchild of local graphic designer Julie Johnson.
Johnson, owner of North Star Sign and Design, said she wanted to help the Ukrainian people.
“We live in a small town, I have a small business, and want to help in a small way,” said Johnson.
“In Ukraine there is a humanitarian crisis that has left families struggling to survive,” she said. That why 100% of profits will be donated to the Ukrainian Red Cross, who provide first aid, food, and basic necessities to those trying to evacuate.
“Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine and I hope this design reflects our support for peace in Ukraine,” she said.
Johnson said sometime in early March she printed the posters, stickers and t-shirts emblazoned with her graphic sunflower and distributed them to a few Northfield businesses . She also sells the stickers and shirts at her Etsy shop North Star Life Designs. https://etsy.com/shop/northstarlifedesigns.
When Johnson approached Petalina of Northfield owners Dennis and Karen Vinar with her idea, they immediately agreed to help collect donations by selling the vinyl stickers and accepting cash only donations. She estimates 100 stickers have been sold so far.
“People have been so generous,” said Dennis Vinar. “One person handed me a $20 bill and said donate the change, and another customer gave us a $50 and waved off change.”
On Saturday, Vinar said his store had probably collected about $1,000 in donations so far.
“We can’t watch the TV coverage of the Ukrainian women and children being targeted,” Vinar said. “All we can do is donate money and pray.”