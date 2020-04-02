The Dennison City Council on Monday issued an emergency declaration to help quicken the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration, signed by Mayor Jeffrey Flaten, authorizes Dennison to quicken the process of entering into contracts and performing other work, such as arranging public work, contracting, employing temporary workers, renting equipment, purchasing supplies and materials, and other tasks.
The declaration is set to last until Thursday evening and could be extended. For the time being, city meetings are being held electronically.
“The mayor finds that this situation threatens the health, safety and welfare of the residents of the community and threatens the provision and delivery of city services as a result of the emergency,” the resolution authorizing the declaration states.
The measure came the week after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order requiring non-essential employees and public officials to limit public interaction. The resolution notes the World Health Organization has identified COVID-19 as a pandemic.
City departments and offices have been directed to operate and support the response to the pandemic, under the direction and coordination of the emergency management director and emergency management team, including implementing new employee protocols, strategies and processes to ensure public services are maintained. The city clerk/treasurer and other city staff are tasked with requesting and coordinating aid and resources from Goodhue County, the state and federal government.