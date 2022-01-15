Luke Schell, interim general manager and Jim Gehrke, marketing specialist at Just Food Coop credit an uptick in quarterly sales to the shared belief in supporting local produce without harming the environment, an expanded and modernized retail food space and upbeat, friendly staff members who enjoy working with like-minded customers. (Pamela Thompson/southernminn.com)
Criteria for being named 2022 Business of the Year by the Northfield Chamber of Commerce includes how much a business has been engaged in community involvement, how many new and existing jobs have been created, and any renovations or expansions have been done to of a business's physical location.
Just Food Co-op ticked all the boxes this year.
"This is a really special honor," said Jim Gehrke, Just Food marketing specialist. "It really means a lot to us, especially in Northfield which has such a vibrant business climate."
It's especially positive for the business after surviving — even thriving — through the last two years of construction chaos, which increased their retail food space by 40% on top of the pandemic restrictions. Gehrke noted, "These have been topsy-turvy times with the supply issue challenges, but we managed to keep our shelves full."
He said that, even during the early days of the pandemic when many Americans were hording toilet paper and snapping up flour and yeast for baking, Just Food Co-op didn't experience any shortages. Instead, Just Food introduced innovative new ways to connect with customers such as online ordering and curbside shopping.
Gehrke said there's been an upsurge of support from customers that began in November when 50 new families became member/owners, continued through the Christmas holidays and is now stretching into January.
He said Just Food Co-op, which started in 2004 as a grassroots source for local and organic food in Northfield and surrounding communities, has over 3,200 member/owners.
"It's so gratifying that a lot of people want to be part of something bigger than themselves and care enough about climate change, living wages and equity to believe in what we're doing by supporting local products," Gehrke said.
Gehrke also credits the staff of 57 people who make shopping at Just Food Co-op such a rewarding, personal and positive experience.
"We're happy to be an asset to the community," he said. "And to be recognized for being proactive and responsive to ensure that affordable, good food is available to everyone."