Two Northfield city councilors are expressing apprehension at a land acknowledgement statement that accuses society, including the council, of committing ongoing injustices against Native Americans.
Discussion regarding the statement came during an Aug. 4 council meeting after the Human Rights Commission in March recommended the council adopt it, and asked that it be read at public events. But the council wanted changes, and returned the proposal to the HRC over a conflict with language in the resolutions. A revise statement came back to the council Aug. 4/
In expressing his desire to eliminate the word “we” in the acknowledgement of ongoing injustices, Councilor Brad Ness noted that atrocities committed against Native Americans occurred long ago by people who no longer have decision-making authority.
Councilor David DeLong also raised concerns about the inclusion of the portion of the statement, calling it “inflammatory, blaming” language. He added that he could not support the statement with the inclusion of the reference to the continuing role society plays in ongoing injustices, because he hasn’t been made aware of what constitutes the ongoing injustices. He said many Northfielders have expressed similar concerns.
The Human Rights Commission, however, recommended the entire statement remain as is, finding Northfielders still benefit from the action taken by ancestors to deprive Native Americans of their land.
Human Rights Commission member Mar Valdecantos said every word in the acknowledgement was carefully chosen. To her, the words “ongoing injustices” mean Native American groups are still not being fully represented. In one recent instance, she cited a Native American student in Northfield with blond hair who was bothered that people didn’t believe she could have Native American heritage.
Valdecantos added Native American history isn't being reflected in current academic curriculum, noting the steep achievement gap statewide between white and Native American students. She added that as a native Spaniard, she has no qualms asking Native Americans across the North and South American continents to forgive her for the actions of her ancestors.
Councilors Clarice Grenier Grabau and Erica Zweifel said they supported the entire statement, but Mayor Rhonda Pownell suggested the item be placed on the regular council agenda to allow for public comments.
Councilor Suzie Nakasian called land recognition “well-overdue.” She acknowledged some community members will likely have questions regarding the statement due to a “cultural blind spot."
In speaking of the need to recognize Native American history, Valdecantos recalled the story of an Ojibwe girl who became emotional after studying the diary of Anne Frank and realizing that, despite similarly atrocious treatment her ancestors faced, they didn't get the same public recognition.
The city of Northfield in 2018 added Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of October to its list of recognized holidays — along with the federally recognized Columbus Day.
Valdecantos said last year’s events relating to Native American history included a roundtable consisting of Indigenous people. The second event, in October 2019, explored how many European settlers who immigrated to North America were not aware of the devastating impact their settlement had on the Native Americans.
In addressing the council, Valdecantos said organizers want to erect a plaque near the Cannon River explaining that the original name of the river is translated to English as The River of the Standing Rock. She said the land acknowledgement statement is also intended to allow for the city to build bridges to the Wahpekute Band of the Dakota Nation, the first people know to have inhabited Rice County.