Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell is seeking a second term in office, but that pursuit will be challenged by two other Northfielders.
David Ludescher, an attorney who was elected as a Northfield city councilor in 2012, vacated his spot in 2016, at the time citing irreconcilable differences in philosophy with other councilors. Denison, a councilor from 2006-2010, has unsuccessfully run for the council a number of times.
Pownell was first elected to the council in 2008. After two terms, and an unsuccessful first run for mayor in 2012, she was elected in a close race against incumbent Mayor Dana Graham in 2016.
Pownell said she has made significant strides in improving the culture of the City Council. She said four years ago, councilors were struggling to maintain civility and weren’t working together as well as they could. She credited the strategic planning process, which she helped spearhead, as playing a major role in that progression.
During the formation of the plan, Pownell said she sought board and commission input.
“Going forward, we have a long list of improvements – both at the policy level and in terms of basic municipal management – that only now we can make progress on," she said. "I want to see us come up with a sustainable source of funding for maintaining and improving our parks. We’ve neglected for too long our riverfront and the opportunities it provides. We need to be more consistent and progressive in our infrastructure improvements, from streets to fiber optic.”
“I’ve provided strong leadership,” she added. “I’ve shown what that could look like, and I believe that is working well for our community.”
Pownell said she is “particularly excited” about climate initiatives, especially solar and forestry, and the progress around equity and affordable housing.
“At the same time, we have yet to see what the full fallout from COVID will be,” she said. “I really hope we can make a difference for the businesses and individuals who are being hit hard by the pandemic, but not lose track of the long-term goals and values we had before the pandemic hit.”
As mayor, Pownell serves on multiple boards and commissions, including the Economic Development Authority, Hospital Board and she attends Chamber events.
The primary election, scheduled for positions with more than two candidates, is scheduled for Aug. 11. The top two vote-getters will move on to the November general election.